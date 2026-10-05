Asian Stocks Rally as Fed Rate Fears Ease

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 5, 2026 (STL.News) Stocks – Asian stocks rallied Monday, led by strong gains in Japan, as unexpectedly weak U.S. employment data sharply reduced expectations for another Federal Reserve interest-rate increase this month.

The positive tone in Asia did not translate into a uniform global rally. European markets were mixed Monday morning as growing concerns about France’s government finances pushed French stocks lower, drove the country’s borrowing costs higher and pressured the euro to a 17-month low against the U.S. dollar.

U.S. stock futures were also modestly lower Monday morning as technology shares pulled back from recent highs and investors continued to contend with elevated Treasury yields and oil prices near $100 per barrel.

The result is a divided global market picture heading into Monday’s U.S. trading session. Investors are considerably less worried about an immediate Federal Reserve rate increase, but the reason for that shift—a slowing U.S. labor market—introduces another potential risk for stocks.

Meanwhile, France has emerged as an important source of financial stress in Europe, and Middle East tensions continue to make energy prices an unpredictable variable for inflation and monetary policy.

Overseas Market Snapshot

Major Asian markets finished Monday with Japan producing the most prominent advance:

Japan Nikkei 225: 69,946.86, up 2.4% Hong Kong Hang Seng: 24,040.34, up 0.3% Australia S&P/ASX 200: 8,686.40, little changed Mainland China: Closed for the National Day holiday South Korea: Closed for a holiday

The Nikkei briefly moved above 70,000 during Monday trading before closing just below that level.

In Europe, where markets remained open Monday morning, France was the notable underperformer. The CAC 40 was down roughly 1%, while Germany’s DAX was approximately flat and Britain’s FTSE 100 was about 0.5% higher.

U.S. S&P 500 and Dow futures were also slightly negative during the morning.

European and U.S. futures figures are intraday readings and can change substantially before the respective sessions close.

Nikkei Surges 2.4%

Japan produced one of the strongest moves of the overseas session.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 2.4% to 69,946.86 and briefly crossed 70,000 for the first time in about three months.

Asian trading was thinner than usual because markets in mainland China and South Korea were closed. Nevertheless, the broader MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced about 1.2% during the session.

The catalyst was largely external.

Investors reacted to Friday’s U.S. employment report by substantially reducing expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates at its October policy meeting.

Technology and other growth stocks can be particularly sensitive to interest-rate expectations because higher borrowing costs can reduce the present value investors assign to future earnings.

The possibility that the Fed could pause this month therefore supported technology-heavy markets.

But that does not mean investors expect the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle to be over.

Markets continue to price in the possibility of another rate increase in December.

U.S. Added Only 29,000 Jobs in September

The most important economic development influencing overseas markets came from Friday’s U.S. employment report.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that total nonfarm payroll employment increased by only 29,000 jobs in September.

The unemployment rate was 4.2%, with approximately 7.1 million people unemployed.

Employment changed little across the major industries the government tracks.

The September headline number was weak, but revisions to earlier months made the report considerably more significant.

The government revised July employment downward by 31,000 jobs, turning a previously reported increase of 21,000 into a loss of 10,000 jobs.

August was revised downward by another 29,000 jobs, reducing the previously reported increase of 162,000 to 133,000.

Combined, the July and August revisions removed 60,000 jobs from previously reported payroll growth.

Wage growth also remained restrained.

Average hourly earnings for employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased by 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $37.81 in September. Average hourly earnings were 3% higher than a year earlier.

Those numbers quickly changed expectations for Federal Reserve policy.

October Fed Hike Probability Falls Sharply

Investors now assign only about an 18% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise rates at its October meeting, down from approximately 64% one week earlier, according to CME FedWatch pricing cited by Reuters.

Markets still expect another increase in December.

That distinction is important.

The overnight market reaction is not based on expectations that interest rates will fall dramatically. Instead, investors increasingly believe the Fed can wait before tightening monetary policy again.

That helped stocks Friday and contributed to Monday’s Asian rally.

But weak employment figures present a potential problem of their own.

Weak Employment Creates a New Market Question

Investors frequently welcome weaker economic reports when they believe the data will prevent additional interest-rate increases.

That logic has limits.

September’s 29,000-job increase was well below the 90,000 jobs economists surveyed by Reuters expected. The downward revisions to July and August reinforced evidence that employment growth has slowed.

At the same time, the report showed no evidence of widespread layoffs.

Reuters reported that first-time unemployment claims remain near historically low levels, while economists noted that seasonal adjustment factors may have contributed to September’s unusually weak payroll number.

That leaves investors trying to determine whether the labor market is merely cooling or beginning a more serious deterioration.

A controlled slowdown could help the Federal Reserve contain inflation without producing a recession.

A deeper employment downturn would present a very different problem.

That distinction could become one of the central market questions during the remainder of 2026.

France Becomes Europe’s Major Concern

While Asia focused on the Federal Reserve, European investors were confronting a different problem.

France’s CAC 40 fell approximately 0.9% Monday morning to a fresh six-month low, even as the broader STOXX 600 gained approximately 0.3%.

The weakness reflects growing concern about France’s fiscal condition and political uncertainty ahead of the country’s 2027 presidential election.

The stress has become particularly visible in the government bond market.

The premium investors demand to own French 10-year government bonds instead of comparable German debt moved above 150 basis points Friday for the first time since 2011, during the eurozone sovereign-debt crisis.

French 10-year government bond yields increased another six basis points Monday morning to approximately 4.92%.

Germany’s equivalent 10-year yield declined slightly to approximately 3.45%.

The widening gap means investors are demanding substantially greater compensation for holding French government debt rather than German bonds.

Markets are questioning whether France can enact sufficient fiscal reforms and control its budget deficit amid a difficult political environment.

The concern is no longer limited to French bonds.

Euro Falls to 17-Month Low

The euro fell about 0.8% to $1.1160 overnight, its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in 17 months, before recovering some of the loss.

The currency later traded around $1.1208.

France’s fiscal situation was a major contributor to that weakness.

The widening French-German bond spread has increased concerns that financial pressure could eventually spill into other European markets.

Reuters reported that some investors have moved toward German government bonds and the Swiss franc as defensive positions.

The U.S. dollar benefited from the euro’s weakness.

The dollar index was approximately 0.3% higher at 102.194, while the Japanese yen traded near 157.91 per dollar.

France’s situation is consequently becoming more than a domestic political issue.

Persistent stress in one of the eurozone’s largest economies could influence European banks, government borrowing costs, currency markets and eventually European Central Bank policy.

Treasury Yield Remains Near 5.3%

The U.S. bond market remains another important obstacle for equities.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was approximately 5.27% to 5.28% Monday morning, while the two-year yield was around 4.80%.

Longer-term Treasury yields are being influenced by more than expectations for Federal Reserve policy.

Investors are also weighing the federal government’s fiscal position, heavy debt issuance, and ongoing inflation risks partly tied to elevated energy prices.

That means an October Fed pause would not necessarily produce a dramatic decline in longer-term borrowing costs.

The Federal Reserve directly controls short-term policy rates, while financial markets determine Treasury yields.

Persistently high Treasury yields can pressure stock valuations while increasing borrowing costs for businesses, consumers, and the federal government.

They also offer investors an alternative to equities because government securities can provide relatively high yields without the same level of stock-market risk.

Oil Declines as Middle East Exports Increase

Oil prices fell Monday as higher Middle Eastern crude exports and planned releases from emergency reserves improved the near-term supply picture.

Brent crude futures were approximately 0.8% lower at $101.39 per barrel, while U.S. crude declined about 1.4% to $89.84 during Monday morning trading.

The Group of Seven countries agreed Friday to release about 100 million barrels of crude oil and diesel from emergency stockpiles, helping ease immediate supply concerns.

Markets also received evidence that increasing amounts of crude are leaving the Middle East despite continuing geopolitical disruptions.

Those developments have provided some relief after energy prices rose sharply because of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and concerns about Gulf oil infrastructure and shipping routes.

The decline does not eliminate the geopolitical risk premium.

Further damage to energy infrastructure or shipping disruptions could quickly reverse the move.

Oil is particularly important for Federal Reserve policy because sustained increases in energy prices can feed through to transportation costs, manufacturing expenses, and consumer inflation.

If crude prices continue declining, the Fed would have more room to remain on hold.

If energy prices surge again, policymakers could face the difficult combination of weakening employment and renewed inflation pressure.

Gold Remains Above $4,100

Investors also continued holding defensive assets despite the Asian equity rally.

Spot gold rose approximately 0.5% to $4,162.90 an ounce Monday morning.

The simultaneous strength in Asian technology shares and gold illustrates the unusual environment confronting investors.

Markets are becoming more optimistic that the Federal Reserve will pause in October while remaining concerned about government debt, geopolitical conflict, inflation and the health of the global economy.

U.S. Futures Turn Lower

The strong Japanese rally did not carry directly into U.S. premarket trading.

U.S. stock index futures moved lower Monday morning as technology stocks pulled back from record highs.

Intel fell more than 4% in premarket trading, while Micron Technology declined approximately 0.3%. Nvidia was an exception, gaining around 0.5% after reaching a record high Friday.

The Nasdaq reached fresh highs Friday as investors responded to the employment report by lowering expectations for an October Fed rate hike.

By Monday morning, however, traders appeared less willing to chase technology stocks higher.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures all pointed modestly lower as investors awaited additional guidance on inflation and Federal Reserve policy.

What Overnight Trading Means for Wall Street

The overnight session produced a more complicated message than the strong Japanese market alone might suggest.

The positive side of the equation is straightforward.

The probability of an October Federal Reserve rate increase has fallen dramatically. Japanese equities rallied 2.4%, broader Asian stocks advanced, and oil prices fell.

Those developments reduce some of the pressure that high interest rates and energy costs have placed on financial markets.

But several important risks remain.

U.S. employment growth has slowed substantially. The government has revised previous payroll estimates lower. Treasury yields remain near 5.3%. France is experiencing significant pressure in its government bond market. The euro has fallen to a 17-month low, and oil remains above $100 per barrel on the Brent benchmark despite Monday’s decline.

U.S. stock futures were also lower rather than following Asian markets sharply higher.

The overnight picture is therefore mixed, with a positive bias in Asia but clear warning signs elsewhere.

The central question for investors has shifted.

For months, markets have focused heavily on whether persistent inflation would force the Federal Reserve to continue raising rates.

Following Friday’s employment report, investors increasingly have to consider another possibility: the Fed may be able to pause because inflationary pressure is easing, but it may also be approaching a point where additional tightening becomes increasingly difficult because employment growth is losing momentum.

For equities, the scenarios are very different.

A soft landing in which inflation cools while employment remains relatively stable could support stocks.

A broader economic slowdown accompanied by deteriorating employment would challenge corporate earnings and could eventually outweigh the benefit of a Federal Reserve pause.

Monday’s overseas trading does not answer that question.

What it does show is that investors are rapidly adjusting to a changing interest-rate outlook while simultaneously confronting fiscal stress in Europe, historically elevated government borrowing costs and continuing geopolitical uncertainty in global energy markets.

For Wall Street, those competing forces are likely to remain central as the fourth quarter progresses.

Market data note: Asian index figures represent Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, closing levels where available. European equities, currencies, commodities, Treasury yields and U.S. futures reflect Monday morning trading and are subject to change throughout the session.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for general news and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Market prices, interest rates and economic expectations can change rapidly.

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