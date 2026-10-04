Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern – St. Louis, MO

Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern, 6487 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, has served the neighborhood since 1951.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern, located at 6487 Manchester Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, is a longtime family-owned neighborhood tavern with a history stretching back more than seven decades. Since opening in 1951, Colombo’s has become part of St. Louis’ neighborhood bar-and-restaurant culture, offering burgers, chicken wings, St. Louis-style pizza, sandwiches, beer, sports, and a casual place for friends to gather.

Unlike a national restaurant or sports-bar chain, Colombo’s has genuine roots in the St. Louis community. The business has remained connected to the Colombo family since its beginning and continues to offer the straightforward neighborhood-tavern experience that has attracted generations of customers.

Today, Colombo’s also maintains a strong online reputation, with a 4.4-star Google rating based on approximately 170 customer reviews.

Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern – A Family-Owned St. Louis Tavern Since 1951

Colombo’s history dates to 1951, when brothers Mike and Tony Colombo opened the business.

More than 70 years later, the Colombo family remains involved. According to the business, Ryan and Greg Colombo are now proudly running the St. Louis tavern and cafe, continuing a family tradition established by Mike and Tony.

That longevity is noteworthy in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Independent bars and restaurants must navigate changing neighborhoods, economic cycles, new competitors, and evolving customer preferences. Colombo’s has endured while preserving the personality of a traditional St. Louis neighborhood tavern.

For customers who prefer supporting locally owned establishments, that history is central to Colombo’s appeal.

Burgers, Wings and St. Louis-Style Pizza

Food is central to the Colombo’s experience, and the menu centers on recognizable American tavern favorites.

Colombo’s promotes its Smash Burgers and St. Louis-style pizzas, while its menu also features chicken wings, sandwiches, salads, appetizers, and other casual favorites.

Customers most often praise the chicken wings. The menu includes traditional chicken wings as well as Colombo’s distinctive Nine Finger Wings, which are fried, tossed in house sauce, grilled, and finished with hot sauce.

Burger fans have plenty of choices, too.

One standout is the Lava Burger, made with a half-pound burger topped with fried jalapeños, bacon, caramelized onion, and chipotle mayo. Other burger selections have included the Southern Charmer and BBQ Bacon Burger.

For customers craving pizza, Colombo’s offers St. Louis-style selections alongside traditional toppings and specialty combinations.

The result is a menu well suited to a neighborhood tavern: familiar, satisfying food that works for lunch, dinner, game day or a late-night visit.

Rotating Draft Beer and a Full Tavern Experience

Beer has long been an important part of the Colombo’s experience.

The tavern says it constantly rotates its draft beer selection while also maintaining a wide selection of bottled beer. Customer reviews have also highlighted the beer choices, including craft selections.

That rotating lineup gives beer enthusiasts a reason to see what is currently on tap rather than expecting exactly the same selection every visit.

Combined with wings, burgers and pizza, the beer program reinforces Colombo’s identity as a traditional neighborhood gathering place where customers can settle in for food, drinks and conversation.

A Destination for St. Louis Sports Fans

Colombo’s also embraces St. Louis’ passion for sports.

According to the business, the tavern has more than 10 large screens for watching sporting events and regularly shows games from the MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, and MLS.

That makes Colombo’s a natural destination when the Cardinals are playing, the Blues are on the ice, St. Louis CITY SC takes the field, or another major sporting event is underway.

Watching sports in a neighborhood tavern offers something that watching from home cannot always reproduce: the energy of experiencing the game alongside other fans.

Colombo’s adds to that social atmosphere with traditional bar entertainment. The business offers Golden Tee, Big Buck Hunter HD, and barroom shuffleboard, giving customers more ways to enjoy an afternoon or evening with friends.

Earns 4.4 Stars on Google

Positive customer feedback supports Colombo’s longevity.

The tavern currently carries a 4.4-out-of-5-star Google rating with approximately 170 customer reviews.

Customer comments across online review platforms frequently highlight many of the same features: chicken wings, burgers, beer choices, and the relaxed neighborhood atmosphere.

The wings receive particularly enthusiastic attention. Customers have praised their flavor and crispy preparation, while burgers also appear repeatedly in positive reviews. The beer selection and friendly, casual environment are other recurring themes.

Like any business that has served thousands of customers over many years, individual experiences vary. However, Colombo’s current Google rating strongly indicates generally positive customer sentiment toward this longstanding St. Louis establishment.

Private Parties and Group Gatherings

Colombo’s isn’t limited to casual individual visits.

The business says it can accommodate private parties of up to 100 guests, making the tavern an option for birthday celebrations, friendly gatherings, and other informal events.

Customers interested in arranging a private gathering can contact Colombo’s directly to discuss current availability and event details.

That group capability fits naturally with the business’ larger identity. Colombo’s has always been about more than simply serving food and drinks. It is a place designed for people to gather.

More Than 70 Years of St. Louis History

St. Louis has plenty of restaurants and bars where residents can order a burger, grab a beer, or watch a game. Few can trace their history back to 1951 while staying connected to the same family.

That distinction gives Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern an authenticity marketing alone can’t create.

Mike and Tony Colombo established the business more than seven decades ago. Today, Ryan and Greg Colombo continue that family tradition while offering many of what modern customers expect from a neighborhood tavern: burgers, wings, St. Louis-style pizza, rotating draft beers, sports, games, and space to gather with friends.

For St. Louis residents and visitors searching for an independent St. Louis restaurant, sports bar, or neighborhood tavern, Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern offers a mix of local history, casual dining, and traditional St. Louis hospitality.

Whether you’re stopping in for the Nine Finger Wings, trying a burger or St. Louis-style pizza, checking out the latest beers on tap, meeting friends, or watching a game, Colombo’s offers a chance to support a locally operated establishment that has served St. Louis for generations.

Business hours:

Sunday – Closed

Monday – 9:00 am – 1:20 am

– 9:00 am – 1:20 am Tuesday – 9:00 am – 1:30 am

– 9:00 am – 1:30 am Wednesday – 9:00 am – 1:30 am

– 9:00 am – 1:30 am Thursday – 9:00 am – 1:30 am

– 9:00 am – 1:30 am Friday – 9:00 am – 3:00 am

– 9:00 am – 3:00 am Saturday – 9:00 am – 3:00 am

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant at 314-647-2661 to verify critical information.

Colombo’s name, address, and phone (NAP):

Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern

6487 Manchester Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63139

Phone: 314-647-2661

Google Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Google Reviews: Approximately 170

Established: 1951

Website: https://colombosstlouisbar.com/

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