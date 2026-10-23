Former Missouri Assistant Principal Faces Federal Charge

October 23, 2026 | St. Charles County, Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – October 23, 2026 (STL.News) A former middle school assistant principal in the Francis Howell School District is facing a federal child sexual abuse material charge after investigators alleged he received illegal images and participated in disturbing online conversations about underage girls, including students attending the school where he worked.

Daniel Ott, 41, formerly an assistant principal at Hollenbeck Middle School in St. Charles County, was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 14, 2026, on one count of receiving child pornography.

The federal indictment follows a separate Missouri criminal case filed in September and raises significant questions about school safety, the responsibilities of educational administrators, and how school districts respond when an employee entrusted with supervising children becomes the subject of a criminal investigation.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Ott allegedly received files containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) between September 1, 2024, and September 3, 2026.

Federal prosecutors also indicted Juan C. Valencia, 43, on one count of distributing child pornography. Authorities allege Valencia distributed illegal material, including two files identified in Ott’s indictment, during the same general period.

Ott pleaded not guilty during an October 19 appearance in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. Valencia pleaded not guilty on October 22.

The charges remain allegations. Neither defendant has been convicted in the federal case, and both are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Federal prosecutors describe disturbing online conversations

One of the most concerning aspects of the federal investigation involves allegations about Ott’s communications on Telegram, an encrypted messaging platform.

According to the Justice Department, prosecutors filed a motion seeking to detain Ott pending trial, alleging that he participated in numerous Telegram conversations discussing his sexual attraction to underage girls.

Federal authorities said some of those conversations specifically concerned female students attending the school where Ott worked.

The allegations are particularly serious because Ott was not simply an employee working near children. As an assistant principal, he held an administrative position involving school operations, student supervision, and responsibilities associated with maintaining a safe educational environment.

The federal allegations do not, by themselves, establish that Ott physically abused a student, produced illegal images involving students or committed offenses on school property.

Those distinctions are important. Prosecutors have publicly described alleged online communications and receipt of illegal material, but the Justice Department’s October 22 announcement did not identify a Hollenbeck student as a victim of the charged offenses.

Nevertheless, the reported references to students in the alleged conversations raise questions that go beyond possession or receipt of illegal digital material. They raise concerns about the potential misuse of trust tied to a position of authority in a school.

A separate detention motion involving Valencia alleges that he distributed child sexual abuse material to a middle school principal through Telegram.

Federal prosecutors have not established the full nature of the relationship between the defendants in their public announcement.

September arrest preceded federal indictment

The federal charges represent a major development in an investigation that became public in early September.

On September 3, authorities arrested Ott in St. Charles County as part of an investigation involving alleged possession of child sexual abuse material.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office subsequently charged him with one Class D felony count of possession of child pornography under Missouri law.

According to local reporting based on the probable cause statement, investigators found multiple images of child sexual abuse material on Ott’s telephone.

Investigators also alleged that Ott communicated with other individuals through messaging applications, including Kik and Telegram, about the sexual abuse of children.

Some of those communications reportedly referenced his employment as a middle school administrator.

In one particularly troubling allegation reported by First Alert 4, investigators said Ott made sexually inappropriate comments about eighth-grade students.

No criminal conviction has established the alleged statements as fact.

The state case initially resulted in a $500,000 cash-only bond. Local reporting indicates Ott subsequently posted bond, while federal prosecutors separately pursued detention following his federal indictment.

These are separate legal proceedings, and posting bond in the state case does not determine whether federal court will detain or release a defendant.

Francis Howell School District terminated Ott

The Francis Howell School District initially placed Ott on administrative leave following his September arrest.

Superintendent Mark Delaney told families Ott would not be allowed on school property while the investigation continued.

By September 11, however, the district had taken additional action.

According to FOX 2 reporting based on an email sent to families and employees, the district confirmed Ott was no longer employed by Francis Howell.

District officials also said Ott was prohibited from entering district facilities.

At that time, the district reported that Ott had posted bond in the state criminal case and was required to wear a GPS monitoring device. Authorities would be notified if he attempted to enter Hollenbeck Middle School or another district facility.

The district appointed Jeff Gruener, a retired educator with 23 years of experience, as interim assistant principal for the remainder of the calendar year.

Gruener previously served as principal at Bryan Middle School.

The district’s actions demonstrate how the investigation affected school operations even before federal prosecutors announced the October indictment.

Ott previously worked in three Missouri school districts

Ott’s employment history adds another dimension to the investigation.

According to Spectrum News reporting, Ott worked in multiple St. Louis-area public school districts before his arrest.

His reported employment history includes:

Francis Howell School District: Assistant principal at Hollenbeck Middle School beginning in 2024.

Wentzville School District: Assistant principal at North Point Middle School for approximately two years.

Wentzville School District: Teacher at Wentzville Middle School for approximately eight years.

Ritenour School District: Teacher at Ritenour Middle School for approximately five years.

Those positions suggest Ott spent about 17 years in educational settings, including several years in school administration.

The employment history matters because prosecutors allege the federal offenses occurred while Ott was employed at Hollenbeck Middle School.

However, the federal indictment does not establish wrongdoing during his earlier employment with the Wentzville or Ritenour districts.

After Ott’s September arrest, the Wentzville School District reportedly told families it had no information linking the allegations to his previous employment there.

Available reporting provides no verified evidence that students at those earlier schools were victims of the alleged offenses.

The distinction matters as authorities investigate allegations involving someone who held positions of responsibility across several school communities.

Were any Hollenbeck Middle School students involved?

This remains one of the case’s most important questions.

After Ott’s arrest, Francis Howell officials told families that investigators had not found evidence that Hollenbeck Middle School students were involved in the alleged criminal activity.

That assurance mattered to families concerned about their children’s safety.

However, federal prosecutors subsequently disclosed allegations that Ott had discussed his attraction to underage girls, including students attending his school, in online conversations.

These statements are not necessarily contradictory.

Discussing students in an alleged online conversation is not the same as establishing that those students were photographed, contacted for sexual purposes, physically abused, or otherwise victimized.

The Justice Department has not publicly identified any Hollenbeck student as a victim in the October federal announcement.

It also has not announced additional charges involving direct sexual contact with students.

The federal investigation nevertheless raises questions that may be relevant to families and school officials, including whether investigators reviewed Ott’s school-related communications, whether they interviewed any students, and whether they examined the potential use of school technology or facilities.

The available public information does not answer these questions.

It would be premature to suggest the school district knowingly permitted misconduct or failed to respond to warnings without evidence supporting those conclusions.

Federal court records reveal detention dispute

The federal proceedings have also produced important information about Ott’s legal status.

According to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ott appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Cohen on October 19.

The court’s public docket identifies the federal case as 4:26-cr-00494-JAR-JSD.

During the proceeding, Ott was advised of his rights, waived a reading of the indictment, and entered a not-guilty plea.

Attorney Joseph Wayne Flees II appeared for him.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sila Karacal represented the government.

Federal prosecutors sought to detain Ott pending trial, arguing against his release.

The court heard arguments on detention and allowed additional submissions after a pretrial services report.

The October 19 docket entry recorded Ott as being in custody during the proceeding, but it did not establish a final detention determination.

First Alert 4 subsequently reported that a federal bond hearing was scheduled for Friday, October 23.

As of this article’s preparation, the outcome of that scheduled hearing had not been independently verified.

The distinction is important because a request for detention does not automatically mean the court has ordered a defendant held until trial.

Second defendant accused of distributing illegal material

The indictment of Juan C. Valencia expands the investigation beyond allegations involving a single school administrator.

Valencia, 43, faces one federal count of distributing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors allege his activities occurred between September 1, 2024, and September 3, 2026.

According to the Justice Department, Valencia allegedly distributed material that included two files also identified in Ott’s indictment.

A detention motion filed against Valencia alleges he distributed child sexual abuse material to a middle school principal through Telegram.

Valencia pleaded not guilty on October 22.

The federal announcement does not establish that the two defendants participated in a larger organized criminal network, nor does it disclose the complete scope of their alleged communications.

Nevertheless, the related indictments illustrate how investigators may pursue both individuals accused of obtaining illegal material and those accused of distributing it.

Federal authorities have not announced whether they will charge additional individuals in connection with the investigation.

Federal charges carry substantial prison exposure

Both Ott and Valencia face potentially lengthy federal prison sentences if convicted.

According to the Justice Department, the charges carry a potential penalty of five to 20 years in federal prison.

Ott is charged with receiving child pornography, while Valencia is charged with distributing child pornography.

The distinction between receiving and distributing illegal material is legally significant, although federal law can impose substantial penalties for both offenses.

The sentence would depend on the applicable statute, federal sentencing guidelines, the evidence presented, and any findings the court makes.

Filing an indictment does not establish guilt or guarantee a particular sentence.

Ott’s earlier Missouri charge also remains distinct from the federal prosecution. The public information reviewed for this article does not establish a final disposition of the state case.

Homeland Security and local cybercrime investigators involved

Homeland Security Investigations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force conducted the federal investigation.

Such investigations frequently involve specialized digital forensic techniques to examine electronic devices, identify illegal material, and trace communications across online platforms.

In this case, investigators have publicly identified Telegram and, in earlier local reporting, Kik as platforms allegedly used in relevant communications.

The involvement of federal and local investigators reflects the cooperation often required in cases involving electronic evidence and alleged online exploitation of children.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sila Karacal is prosecuting the federal case.

The prosecution falls under Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Justice Department initiative established in May 2006.

The program coordinates federal, state, and local resources to investigate and prosecute offenses involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Its objectives include identifying offenders, locating victims, and preventing further exploitation.

Case raises broader questions about school safeguards

The allegations against Ott carry implications beyond the courtroom because of his former position.

Parents entrust schools with their children’s safety and education. Assistant principals, principals, teachers, and other administrators hold positions of authority that carry significant professional responsibility.

When an administrator becomes the subject of serious criminal allegations involving children, families naturally seek answers about hiring procedures, employee screening, professional conduct standards, and the speed of institutional responses.

In Ott’s case, several questions warrant further examination.

One concerns whether anyone reported complaints or warning signs before his September arrest.

Another concerns what information, if any, school administrators had about the alleged online conduct before law enforcement intervened.

A third concerns whether the investigation produced evidence of misconduct involving students, school equipment, or school facilities.

No publicly verified information reviewed for this article establishes that Francis Howell officials knew about Ott’s alleged conduct before his arrest.

Likewise, the available evidence does not establish that earlier employers ignored complaints or warnings.

Official records and statements should address those questions rather than speculation.

The case also highlights an important distinction between school security measures designed to prevent unauthorized individuals from entering a campus and policies intended to identify misconduct by employees already working inside the school system.

Background checks, reporting procedures, staff training, and cooperation with law enforcement all help protect students, but no single measure can guarantee misconduct will never occur.

What happens next?

The federal prosecution will proceed through the court system, where prosecutors must establish the elements of the charged offenses beyond a reasonable doubt to obtain convictions.

Potential developments include additional pretrial hearings, rulings concerning detention, motions involving electronic evidence, and decisions about whether the cases proceed to trial.

As the litigation progresses, the prosecution may also provide additional information about the alleged communications and the relationship between the two defendants.

For families in the Francis Howell School District, the investigation remains particularly significant because of Ott’s former administrative responsibilities and the allegations concerning conversations about students.

The central questions are whether investigators identify additional alleged offenses, whether any students were directly affected, and what evidence federal prosecutors ultimately present in court.

For now, the confirmed facts are that a former Missouri middle school assistant principal and a second defendant have been federally indicted in connection with alleged child sexual abuse material offenses.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

The allegations remain unproven, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless and until a court of law finds them guilty.