Asia EDGE holds Virtual Workshop: “Supporting Indo-Pacific Industry Engagement through Asia EDGE”

Washington, DC (STL.News) Interagency leaders convened with the private sector in a virtual Asia EDGE workshop to advance a key element of the Trump Administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy on energy. Asia EDGE stands for “Enhancing Development and Growth through Energy”—and is designed to address the Indo-Pacific’s growing energy demand, which is projected to increase 60% by 2040.

Asia EDGE is connecting more than 200 U.S. companies across 38 U.S. states with foreign entities in the energy sector and assisting countries with reforms that will generate increased U.S. exports and attract further U.S. investment. American companies are the gold standard for transparency, technology and quality that enable mutually beneficial commercial partnerships that are good for Americans and our friends in the Indo-Pacific. Asia EDGE is strengthening partner countries’ abilities to raise private capital for clean energy power systems, and it is co-developing regional electricity grids to enable more commercial investment.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources leads the Asia EDGE Deal Team involving USAID, Department of Commerce, USTDA, Department of Energy, EXIM, USDA, Treasury Department, and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). Deal Teams leverage the collective programs, resources, and expertise of the U.S. government to advance the Indo-Pacific strategy through financing of energy projects throughout the region.

Since the launch of Asia EDGE by Secretary Pompeo in 2018, the Department of State and USAID have dedicated more than $140 million in foreign assistance funds under Asia EDGE to support energy security, diversification, access, and trades across the Indo-Pacific.

