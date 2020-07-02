Arrest Made in Fatal Stabbing Incident of Robert Albert Jones by CPD

Columbia, SC (STL.News) Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook announces the arrest of a 14-year-old male in connection with yesterday’s fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old male in North Columbia.

CPD investigators have arrested and charged the suspect with Murder and confined him through a juvenile petition to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC). Due to the juvenile suspect’s age, we are prohibited from releasing his name.

The teen is accused of arguing with the victim shortly after 3:00 p.m. on June 30, 2020 while at the 3600 block of Falling Springs Road near Ardincaple Drive.

According to information gathered by CPD investigators from witnesses and residents, there was an on-going and isolated dispute between juveniles.

Yesterday, the victim and suspect argued again, resulting in the suspect allegedly stabbing the victim with a knife. Shortly after the incident, the victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS and pronounced deceased by medical staff.

According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, the victim, Robert Albert Jones IV died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

