Arkansas Man Sentenced to More than 12 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Larry Arthur King, 39, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was sentenced today to 12 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 19, 2022, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop along U.S. Route 119 in South Charleston of a vehicle in which King was a passenger. King admitted to possessing approximately 690 grams of methamphetamine found in his backpack, and that he intended to distribute that methamphetamine. Later that day, officers executed a search warrant at the Charleston hotel room where King was staying. King admitted to possessing approximately 446 grams of methamphetamine, more than 160 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of cocaine, and two pistols found during the search.

King has a long criminal history among four states that includes 17 criminal convictions. Five of those prior convictions were for felony offenses, including controlled substances crimes and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the West Virginia State Police.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-121.

