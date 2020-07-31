Arizona Man Dale L. Bauwens II Charged with Distribution of Child Pornography as Part of Operation Kick Boxer

(STL.News) – Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on July 21, 2020, a federal grand jury handed down an indictment alleging that Dale L. Bauwens II (age: 34) of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, distributed child pornography in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2252A(a)(2)(A).

Bauwens is charged with two counts of distributing child pornography. Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years of incarceration in federal prison upon conviction.

Bauwens’ indictment is a direct result of Operation Kick Boxer, a collaborative effort involving the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office (https://go.usa.gov/xfPHh).

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Phoenix Offices, as well as the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

