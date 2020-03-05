Apply Today to Help City of St. Louis Implement Cure Violence

Employment Connection is now hiring for the first Cure Violence Wells Goodfellow Site

St Louis, MO (STL.News) Employment Connection has posted job applications for the first Cure Violence site in St. Louis.

Job openings are for a Cure Violence Site Manager, Cure Violence Outreach Supervisor, Cure Violence Outreach Worker and Cure Violence Interrupter.

Job Position/Title: Cure Violence Site Manager Reports to: Executive VP/ COO; Cure Violence Global (CVG) is a strategic evidence-based public health approach to reduce and prevent shootings and killings in the world and other communities nationally with a high burden of homicide. The Cure Violence Site Manager is responsible for overall management of the Cure Violence program and Cure Violence team, and facilitates implementation of the program with fidelity to the Cure Violence model. The Site Manager is also responsible for building relationships with community based groups, residents, elected officials and law enforcement to educate community stakeholders about the Cure Violence program, to identify resources, collaboration efforts, and to assists community mobilization efforts around the issue of violence in order to help facilitate community norm change. Exempt position with required flexible schedule.

Job Position/Title: Cure Violence Outreach Supervisor Reports to: Cure Violence Site Manager; Cure Violence Global (CVG) is working with Employment Connection and DOH to implement Cure Violence. Cure Violence is a coordinated strategy to address shootings in St. Louis city. Skilled Outreach Supervisors are a key ingredient to the success of this initiative and are responsible for direct management of Outreach Workers and Violence Interrupters (where applicable). Exempt position. Typical hours are Tuesday-Thursday 2 PM-10 PM and Friday-Saturday 4 PM-12 AM.

Job Position/Title: Cure Violence Outreach Worker Reports to: Outreach Supervisor; Cure Violence is working with Employment Connection and DOH to implement the Cure Violence model. Cure Violence is a coordinated strategy to address shootings in St. Louis city. Skilled outreach workers are a key ingredient to the success of this initiative and are instrumental in helping to facilitate positive behavior change amongst high-risk individuals and groups. Hours are Tuesday-Thursday 2 PM-10 PM and Friday-Saturday 4 PM-12 AM.

Job Position/Title: Cure Violence Interrupter Reports To: Outreach Supervisor; Cure Violence is working with Employment Connection and DOH to implement the Cure Violence model. Cure Violence is a coordinated strategy to address shootings in St. Louis city. Cure Violence Interrupters assist Cure Violence by providing conflict mediation services. Typical hours are Tuesday-Thursday 2 PM-10 PM and Friday-Saturday 4 PM-12 AM.

All job position descriptions and applications can be viewed and applied for HERE.

