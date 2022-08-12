Apopka: Jarvis Jackson Sentenced For Multiple Crimes

Apopka Man, Jarvis Jackson Sentenced To More Than Seven Years For 7-Eleven Robbery And Aggravated Identity Theft

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron has sentenced Jarvis Jackson (31, Apopka) to seven years and six months in federal prison for Hobbs Act robbery, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and aggravated identity theft. Jackson had pleaded guilty on May 23, 2022.

According to court documents, on February 13, 2021, Jackson robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in Apopka. Jackson entered the store wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pulled a black ski mask over his face as he entered. He then approached a clerk at the front cash register and handed him a handwritten note that said “Give All Money Out Register and $30 Scratch Offs enter roll.

I Have a Gun.” The store clerk saw a firearm protruding from Jackson’s pocket and complied with the demands in the note. Jackson received seven scratch-off rolls worth a total of $140, approximately $50 in cash, and two boxes of cigarettes. Jackson exited the 7-Eleven and fled.

During the execution of a search warrant at Jackson’s residence several months later, law enforcement officers located a Ruger 9mm firearm and a number of materials related to identity theft, including a notebook containing the personal identifying information of 36 different identity theft victims.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Apopka Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chauncey A. Bratt.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today