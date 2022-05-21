Anthony Pittman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Trafficking

Anthony Pittman Pleads Guilty as Charged to Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses

(STL.News) United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on May 19, 2022, ANTHONY PITTMAN, age 33 of Metairie, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendant with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged him with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).

According to court documents, PITTMAN was previously convicted drug trafficking, among other felony firearm and drug offenses in Jefferson Parish. Due to these convictions, it is unlawful for him to possess a firearm. He is now convicted of possessing multiple firearms and possessing with the intent to distribute a cocaine, cocaine base (“crack”), and heroin.

He was apprehended after a high-speed chase during an attempted traffic stop on October 4, 2020 in Westwego, Louisiana. The drugs were found in two camouflage bags which were originally seen by officers inside the car but thrown on the side of the road as the defendant tried to escape. Additional evidence consistent with drug trafficking was found in the center console of the vehicle.

For Count 1 of the indictment, PITTMAN faces a maximum term of twenty (20) years imprisonment, a fine of up to $1,000,000.00, a minimum of three (3) years of supervised release, and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee.

For Count 2, he faces a minimum term of five (5) years up to a maximum term of life imprisonment to run consecutive to all other sentences, a fine of up to $250,000.00, up to five (5) years of supervised release, and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee. For Count 3, he faces a maximum of ten (10) years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000.00, up to three (3) years of supervised release, and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The case was investigated by the Westwego Police department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles D. Strauss is in charge of the prosecution.

