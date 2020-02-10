Kentucky News: Angela Lindsay Promoted to Assistant Supervisor in Probation and Parole District 1

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Kentucky Department of Corrections Division of Probation and Parole Director Erica Hargis announced today the promotion of Angela Lindsay to District 1 Assistant Supervisor. District 1 covers McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Livingston, Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties.

“Angela Lindsey is an extremely versatile and knowledgeable leader,” said Hargis “Her specific skill set, years of experience, and vast probation and parole knowledge has prepared her to assume this leadership role. She will be a welcome asset not only to round out her district management team, but the division’s management team as a whole.”

In July of 2007 Lindsay began her career with the Department of Corrections as a Probation and Parole officer in the Paducah Office. She transferred to the Mayfield office in July of 2008 supervising a caseload in Graves County.

Lindsay became a field training officer for District 1 in 2014 at the inception of the FTO program. Additionally, she served on the ACA Compliance Team in 2015. She is a 2015 graduate of the Commissioner’s Executive Leadership Program and a 2016 graduate of the Association of Women Executives in Corrections Emerging Executives Training Institute.

A graduate of Murray State University, Lindsey earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology. She was selected as District 1’s Employee of the Year in 2015.