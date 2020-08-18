Anaheim Police Arrested Pablo Partida Aparicio for Murder of Ayleen Morales

ANAHEIM, CA (STL.News) Anaheim homicide detectives have arrested 23-year-old Pablo Partida Aparicio, an Anaheim resident, for the March 2019, murder of 26-year-old Ayleen Morales, also of Anaheim.

On March 2, 2019, Anaheim police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of E. Broadway and found Morales in the south alley. Morales had sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Anaheim homicide detectives launched an extensive investigation that has continued for the past 17 months, culminating in the arrest of Aparicio on Thursday, August 13. Detectives said there are no outstanding suspects and the incident does not appear to be the result of domestic violence. Detectives have declined to comment further about the victim’s injury or possible motives.

Aparicio is being held at Orange County Jail without bail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Homicide Detail at 714-321-3669 or Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS / www.occrimestoppers.org.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE