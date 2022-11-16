Amisha Vora acquires Prabhudas Lilladher Group, now owns 96% stake

Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) Group, one of India’s leading financial services organisations, has undergone a major structural change. Its Co-owner and Joint Managing Director, Amisha Vora, will now be the Chairperson and Managing Director. Amisha now holds a 96% stake in the group’s holding company, up from 24% earlier.

The acquisition has been approved by the Sebi, the BSE and the NSE, the RBI and the other regulators of respective PL Group companies. The banks that extend credit facilities to the group have also approved the change in shareholding.

“My mission is to ensure that we at PL continue to work towards converting our clients’ savings into wealth. The PL brand has been built on the values of ‘Trust, Transparency and Ethical Practices’. We will continue to build our businesses on these core values of PL, which are ingrained in our DNA,” said Amisha Vora.

“PL will focus on being a value-added integrated financial services provider with stellar research at its core. We believe that quantitative research is the future and we will work towards taking a leading position in quant-based asset and wealth management services,” she added.

After dedicating 50 years to the PL Group and upon crossing 75 years of age, Arun Sheth, Chairman of the Group, has decided to retire.

Prabhudas Lilladher Group is one of Asia’s most trusted financial services providers. Powering financial growth for nearly eight decades, Prabhudas Lilladher Group specialises in research-driven advisory in the Indian capital markets. Its business is spread across over 150 cities in India, catering to corporates, institutions, family offices, HNIs, and retail clients in India and globally. PL has a network of 1,700 franchise partners, more than 1.35 lakh clients, over 250 corporate relationships, and an employee base of over 600.

