Ameren Missouri powering more electric vehicle charging stations for summer road travel

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) With more people choosing road travel instead of air travel, Ameren Missouri’s Charge Ahead program is adding fast-charging stations to keep electric vehicles fueled for summer vacations. The first of these stations opened earlier this year at the Schnucks in Warrenton, Mo. A second one just opened at Lumiere Place Hotel in St. Louis. Additional fast-charging stations will be installed this year near highways as drivers turn to road trips for safe travel.

“Ameren Missouri is delivering on our promise to support a cleaner environment with emission-free vehicles and the infrastructure to support them,” said Bryan Shannon, Ameren Missouri business development manager. “With more stations available, drivers can have confidence to take that longer road trip.”

AAA® has forecasted that road trips account for 97% of the favored travel this summer. Electric vehicles can offer an even safer experience for those looking to social distance. A driver will often start their road trip by filling up their vehicle at home the night before. Once on the road, EV charging stations are usually located at the side or back of parking lots at places like hotels, grocery stores, gas stations or banks. Also, the payment is always electronic and cash-free.

The Ameren Missouri Charge Ahead program has two different ways to bring more electric vehicle charging to Missouri:

Charging for local travel

Ameren Missouri provides financial support up to 50% of construction and installation costs to help local businesses, including workplaces, multi-family residences and public areas, add electric vehicle charging stations. The local charging stations may be either Level II or DC Fast Charging.

Charging for long-distance travel

Long-distance travel stations will be conveniently located at existing businesses near highways for long road trips. Each station will have two DC Fast Chargers and two Level II chargers. The individual business will own and operate the station, including setting prices.

“Local businesses interested in electric vehicle charging can cut their total project costs in half with incentives from Ameren Missouri,” Shannon said. “With the Charge Ahead program, we expect to help businesses install 1,000 EV charging stations at 350 locations around Missouri.”

Learn more about the Ameren Missouri Charge Ahead program by visiting AmerenMissouri.com/EV.