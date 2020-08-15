Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The board of directors of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 49.5 cents per share. This dividend is payable Sept. 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 9, 2020.

Separately, the board of directors of Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Union Electric Company’s preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Nov. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 16, 2020.

In addition, the board of directors of Ameren Illinois Company declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Ameren Illinois Company’s preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Nov. 2, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 12, 2020.