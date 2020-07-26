Amant’s Floor Care announces COVID-19 Disinfection Services to the St. Louis region

Wildwood, MO (STL.News) Amant’s Floor Care is a St. Louis based floor cleaning company that recently announced on their website that they have launched a COVID-19 Disinfection Services to the St. Louis region.

Amant’s uses an electrostatic sprayer to thoroughly disinfect residences and commercial locations. The solution used is known to kill:

Coronavirus – COVID-19

SARS

Bacteria

Influenza

Tuberculosis

E. COLI

H1N1

HIV

MRSA

Gram Positive Microorganisms

Gram Negative Microorganisms

Mold

Mildew

and more.

It is more important than every to protect family, friends, customers, staff, and most importantly, be proactive to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, which will help reduce liability to businesses.

Amant’s has created an informational page with information about COVID-19, pricing and links to the CDC and more.

Amant’s has been in business in the St. Louis region since 1969 and is now in the hands of the second generation continually growing each year providing services to some of the most prestigious properties in the area.

