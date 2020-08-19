Alton Turner Joins Kwame Building Group as a Project Engineer in St. Louis, MO

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Alton Turner has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. as a Project Engineer. His responsibilities include project budgeting and estimating, contractor and subcontractor communications, site management and responding to RFI’s and submittals for select projects.

Turner is certified as a Certified Technical Professional (CTP). He earned bachelor’s degrees in Mathematics and Engineering Technology from Elizabeth City State University. He has over three years of undergraduate research experience with the Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation and Department of Navy. He also was a member of the Dwight David Eisenhower Transportation Fellowship Program.