Alfonso Rangel Noguera won $1 Million Prize in Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Alfonso Rangel Noguera, 41, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $705,000.00.

Rangel Noguera purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 3300 West Carroll Street in Kissimmee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in January 2019 and offers more than $200.5 million in prizes, including 32 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

