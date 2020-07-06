Alcona County Man Wins $110,000 Fantasy 5 Double Play Prize

Michigan (STL.News) Winning a $110,000 Fantasy 5 Double Play prize from the Michigan Lottery couldn’t have come at a better time for an Alcona County man.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 Double Play numbers drawn April 27 – 02-21-25-28-30 – to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Mikado Market, located at 2276 South F-41 in Mikado.

“I play Fantasy 5 and Lotto 47 regularly,” said the 61-year-old player. “Each morning I call the Lottery winning numbers hotline to check my tickets.

“As I listened to the winning numbers being read off, my jaw dropped. For a minute, I thought I might need to change my pants. I called the number back a few times just to be sure I had won.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay off his house.

“This is going to help me pay off my house and take care of some things I really need,” said the player.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.

