Albuquerque: Shiloh McLemore Facing federal firearms charge

Albuquerque man, Shiloh Y. McLemore facing federal firearms charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Shiloh Y. McLemore, 42, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, appeared in federal court for a preliminary and detention hearing on Dec. 17 where he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. A federal grand jury indicted McLemore on Dec. 8.

According to the indictment, on Aug. 23, McLemore was found in possession of 25 firearms and various types of ammunition in Bernalillo County, New Mexico. McLemore was convicted in 2016 for assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country. As a convicted felon, McLemore cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, McLemore faces up to life in prison and a minimum of 15 years if he is found to be an armed career criminal.

The FBI and U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Novaline D. Wilson is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today