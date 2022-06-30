Albuquerque: Cisco Casaus pleads Guilty in Armed Robberies

Albuquerque man, Cisco Casaus-Alires pleads guilty in armed robberies of letter carriers

Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced that Cisco Casaus-Alires pleaded guilty on June 29 to robbery of mail, money and other property of the United States and brandishing a firearm during and in furtherance of a crime of violence. Casaus-Alires, 21, of Albuquerque, will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement and other court records, on Nov. 7, 2020, Casaus-Alires robbed a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier at gunpoint in southeast Albuquerque, demanding the letter carrier’s cell phone, USPS keys and mail.

On Dec. 26, 2020, in southwest Albuquerque, Casaus-Alires robbed another letter carrier at gunpoint. Casaus-Alires demanded the letter carrier’s wallet, phone and USPS keys, and then demanded that the letter carrier load parcels into Casaus-Alires’ vehicle.

On Dec. 28, 2020, in south Albuquerque, Casaus-Alires robbed a third letter carrier at gunpoint, demanding the letter carrier’s wallet, phone and USPS keys. As Casaus-Alires took mail and parcels from the USPS vehicle, he asked the letter carrier where “the good stuff” is delivered, then fled the area.

By the terms of the plea agreement, Casaus-Alires faces 16 to 20 years in prison.

The United States Postal Inspection Service investigated this case with assistance from the United States Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaymie L. Roybal is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today