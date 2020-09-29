Alabama Governor Ivey Announces Federal Assistance for Hurricane Survivors

MONTGOMERY, AL (STL.News) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that Hurricane Sally survivors in Baldwin, Escambia and Mobile counties have been approved for more than $11 million in federal disaster assistance in just over one week since President Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Alabama.

Through Sept. 28, FEMA has approved housing grants to individuals and families totaling $11,153,079.

“Hurricane Sally took a punch to our coastal areas, but thanks in part to the millions of dollars in federal assistance, the people of Alabama are moving along the road to recovery,” Governor Ivey said. “I remain grateful to President Trump, Administrator Gaynor and their teams for prioritizing the people of Alabama reeling from Hurricane Sally. We will get through this together; we have done it before, and we will do it again.”

Housing Assistance (HA) grants for repairs to primary residences or for renting temporary housing totaled more than $8.9 million. Other Needs Assistance (ONA) grants to cover childcare, moving and storage, medical and dental expenses, etc. totaled just over $2.1 million.

In addition, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $570,900 in long-term, low-interest disaster loans for to cover repairs to homes damaged by Hurricane Sally.

Homeowners and renters in Baldwin, Mobile and Escambia counties should apply to FEMA for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible. Residents of these three Alabama counties may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the hurricane.

You may register for FEMA disaster assistance online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Multi-lingual operators are available. The toll-free lines are open daily, 6 a.m. to midnight (Central Time).

If you have a homeowner’s insurance policy, file your insurance claim immediately before applying for federal assistance. Get the process started quickly. The faster you file, the faster your recovery can begin.

Information that may be useful to have when you register includes:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Insurance information and description of disaster-caused damage and loss

Total household annual income

Names and birth dates of family members who live in the household

Name and Social Security number of co-applicant (if applicable)

Routing and account number for checking or savings account so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds

For the latest information on Hurricane Sally, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4563

