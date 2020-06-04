Akron man Jason D. Bivins sentenced to 8 years for possession with intent to distribute more than 800 grams of methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Justin E. Herdman, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, announced today that Jason D. Bivins, age 47, of Akron, was sentenced this week to a term of 97 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the indictment filed in this matter, on July 13, 2019, Bivins admitted to possession with intent to distribute approximately 892 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Akron Police Department and the Akron Office of the FBI and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Damoun Delaviz and Henry F. DeBaggis, II.

