‘Mammoth’ M1 Abrams capable of combating deadly Russian tanks? ‘Mighty’ Machine Decoded

Efforts to ship Ukraine modern tanks may hinge on Germany, but it’s waiting for the U.S. to move first, which isn’t happening for now. The United States and Germany, which have tanks capable of combating Russia’s lethal armored vehicles, are now playing a game of wait and watch. The “tanks or no tanks” game is on just before western defense ministers meet on January 20. U.S. President Joe Biden seems to fear tank aid may lead to a direct conflict with Russia. Currently, it looks like M1 Abrams tanks, known for striking fear into the hearts of their enemies, have scared their maker, the United States.
Watch this report to learn all about the mammoth machine.
