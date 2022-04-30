France says Russian mercenaries buried bodies in Mali

Mali’s military junta has been engaged in a war of words with France over alleged violations of its airspace after France released video footage that it says shows Russian mercenaries burying corpses after a massacre in the village of Moura in central Mali. The previously cordial relationship between France and Mali has gone sour in recent years. France and other European security partners have been helping stabilize the West African nation and fight Jihadists. But now Mali has asked them to leave and is turning more than it has in the past to Russia for help.
