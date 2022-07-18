Europe’s heatwave spreads north as wildfires rage in the south

Europe is going through another summer of record-breaking temperatures. The north is bracing for a week of extreme heat, while the south is already experiencing temperatures climbing to new highs. Hundreds have died from the effects of the extreme heat. In addition, strong winds are fueling destructive wildfires across a number of nations, and several firefighters have been killed.
And in sweltering Berlin, delegations from around 40 countries have convened to confront the climate crisis. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are set to address the forum, known as the Petersberg climate dialogue. It’s meant to set the stage for the bigger climate conference – the United Nation’s COP27, taking place in Egypt in November. On Monday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said countries need to redouble their efforts to hit climate targets.
Links: