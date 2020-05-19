AG William P. Barr on the Nomination of Justin E. Herdman to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia

Attorney General William P. Barr on the Nomination of Justin E. Herdman to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and the Designation of Timothy J. Shea to Serve as Acting Administrator for the DEA

(STL.News) – The President today declared his intent to nominate Justin E. Herdman, who currently serves as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, to become the next United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. Concurrent with that decision, Attorney General William P. Barr also announced a number of key leadership changes at the Department of Justice.

Timothy J. Shea, the current U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, will be designated Acting Administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). After almost two years of heading the DEA, Uttam Dhillon will assume a senior leadership role within the Department. Effective May 19, Michael Sherwin, who is currently the Principal Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, will serve as Acting United States Attorney, pursuant to 5 U.S.C. § 3345(a)(1). While Mr. Sherwin is the Acting U.S Attorney, Kenneth Kohl will perform the functions and duties of the Principal Assistant United States Attorney.

“I am pleased that the President has chosen Justin Herdman as the nominee to be the next United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. Justin has taken an increasing role in the leadership of the Department, and this nomination is a reflection of his sharp intellect, sound judgment, and dedication to the mission of the Department of Justice,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “Justin has proven himself to be a fair prosecutor, capable litigator, and excellent manager, and I look forward to his confirmation by the Senate for this important position. I would also like to express my gratitude to Tim Shea, who has served as the United States Attorney since February 2020. I look forward to working with him as he assumes the role of Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration. I would also like to thank Uttam Dhillon for his service as the Acting Administrator. Throughout his tenure, Uttam has proven to be a great colleague and a dedicated and thoughtful leader. I look forward to working with him as he assumes a senior leadership role in the Department.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE