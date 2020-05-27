AG William P. Barr Announces the Appointment of Stephen J. Cox as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas

(STL.News) – Attorney General William P. Barr announced today the appointment of Stephen J. Cox as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 546, effective June 1, 2020.

As U.S. Attorney, Cox will serve as the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Eastern District of Texas. He will be in charge of overseeing 55 Assistant U.S. Attorneys and 65 support staff, across six offices. Cox will be responsible for the prosecution of federal criminal offenses in the district, and will represent the United States in all civil litigation in the district.

“I am pleased to appoint Stephen J. Cox as U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Texas. Steve has been a consummate professional and dedicated leader throughout his time in the Office of the Associate Attorney General,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “Steve’s vast experience in areas ranging from regulatory reform to fraud to corporate compliance, and his reputation for fairness, sound judgment, and management, will serve him well in Eastern Texas.”

Before being appointed as U.S. Attorney, Cox served as Deputy Associate Attorney General and Chief of Staff within the Department’s Office of the Associate Attorney General. In his role, Cox spearheaded numerous policy reforms relating to corporate enforcement and regulatory reform, as well as overseeing several Department matters relating to financial fraud and healthcare fraud. He also served as vice chair of the Deputy Attorney General’s working group on corporate enforcement and accountability, and as executive director of the Department’s regulatory reform task force.

Previously, Cox served on the William H. Webster Commission on the FBI, Counterterrorism, Intelligence, and the Events of Fort Hood, and as a senior advisor to the Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Cox has also spent time in private practice, dealing with white collar investigations, ethics and compliance, and regulatory matters.

Cox has a B.S. degree from the Texas A&M University and J.D. degree from the University of Houston Law Center. He is a member of the Texas and District of Columbia bars.

