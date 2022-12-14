After gaining 135% in a month, multibagger stock announces 1:1 bonus share issue

, operating in varied business verticals, has on Wednesday announced a 1:1 bonus share issue.

“Considered and approved to recommend the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 for the approval of the members in the ensuing 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company,” said the company in the filing with the exchanges.

The company has fixed December 22 as the cut off date to ascertain the entitlement of shareholders. On the sidelines, the company has approved an increase in authorized share capital from Rs.5,95,000 to Rs 10 crore.

Globe Commericals is a multibagger stock and in a month’s time the stock has zoomed 135%, while its 1-year return is at 45%.

In today’s session, the stock closed higher by 5% at Rs 39.55 apiece on the NSE.

Commanding a m-cap of Rs 11 crore, the micro-cap is into the business of sanitary ware ,cotton, jute, oils, rubbers, grains, seeds, and other commodities related to steel and cast iron. Also, the company is engaged in financing industrial companies and other enterprises. It is also into management consultancy.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

