Afghanistan: Children in Kabul working for a piece of bread

Afghanistan (STL.News) Children in Kabul are having to work to help support their families, amidst an economic collapse in Afghanistan.

Even before the Taliban takeover, hundreds of thousands of Afghan children were forced to earn a living because of widespread poverty.

However, since the group came to power, international funding has been largely cut off. Sanctions have also been imposed and, as a result, unemployment is rising.

The BBC’s Secunder Kermani spent the day with one group of boys shining shoes in Kabul.

SOURCE: BBC News via YouTube