Additional COVID-19 Case in Iowa, Reynolds signs proclamation to waive transportation weight requirements

DES MOINES, IA (STL.News) The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of one additional positive case of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in an Iowa resident, for a total of 17 positive cases. This individual was tested in Nebraska, and is now recovering under isolation. Testing at Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory today has indicated no additional positive cases. All positive cases in Iowa at this time are travel related.

Friday, Iowa Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation to temporarily suspend requirements for transportation of food, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods by removing restrictions on oversize and overweight loads.

Governor Reynolds also held a press conference Friday from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston to provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or (800) 244-7431.

Iowans can help prevent the spread of illness by following simple daily precautions including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill. It is currently flu and respiratory disease season, and IDPH recommends getting the flu vaccine. Influenza activity is widespread in Iowa and as long as flu viruses are circulating, it’s not too late to receive the vaccine.

COVID-19 was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, but cases have subsequently been identified in several countries, including the U.S. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those most at risk of the virus are older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE