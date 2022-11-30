Adani Group's NDTV open offer subscribed over 31%

Mumbai: Investors in (NDTV) tendered 53.27 lakh shares of the company in the mandatory open offer announced by the Adani Group on November 30. The shares submitted so far represent over 31.78% of the 1.68 crore shares that Adani must offer to buy from public stakeholders of the news broadcaster. Last night, NDTV told stock exchanges that founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resigned from the company’s holding entity RRPR Holding Private which was acquired by the Adani Group. The Roys, who still hold 32.26% stake in NDTV, continue to be on the media company’s board.

The open offer, which opened on November 22, will conclude on December 5. The floor price of the open offer was set at ?294 apiece. Shares of rose 5% to close at ?446 on Wednesday.

Adani Group’s mandatory open offer to buy an additional 26% stake of NDTV’s public shareholders comes after the conglomerate in August purchased Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL), which had lent ? 403.8 crore to RRPR Holding, the promoter group company of NDTV. This entity holds a 29.18% stake in NDTV. RRPR had issued warrants to VCPL that allowed it to convert the warrants into a 99.9% stake in RRPR in case the loan was not paid back. VCPL, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani firm AMG Media Networks, has exercised warrants to buy a 99.5% stake in RRPR Holdings.

The exchange filing on November 29 said that RRPR has approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan and Sanjay Pugalia as directors on its board.

On November 28, NDTV’s promoter group vehicle RRPR Holding told exchanges it has issued shares on the same day constituting 99.5% of its equity capital to Vishvapradhan Commercial.

“The shares have been issued in consonance with the Conversion Notice dated August 23, 2022, following the expiry of the 2-year restraint imposed by the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the matter of dealing in securities, on November 26, 2022,” said NDTV’s notice to the exchanges.