Abans Holdings sees muted grey market activity. What to expect on St debut?

Ahead of its listing at the bourses on Friday, Abans Holdings is looking for any action in the grey market for the listing cues amid the rising volatility in the listed space.

According to the sources, there is miniscule activity for the financial services player in the unofficial market.

The company has barely touched a premium of Rs 25 per share against the issue price of Rs 270.

The premium in the grey market is marred by multiple factors including selloff in the secondary markets, rich valuations, high competition, low market shares and lesser known brands.

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, while the company’s revenue has declined recently, it has also reported negative cash flow in the past.

It is a holding company that is dependent on its 17 subsidiaries and operates in a highly competitive market. Also, an IPO allocation of just 10% for QIBs is a big concern, he said.

Incorporated in 2009, Abans Holdings, the financial services arm of Abans Group, is engaged in financial services, gold refining, jewellery, commodities trading, agricultural trading and warehousing, software development and real estate.

“The issue had also not received a good response from investors on both the institutional and retail sides, and one should not expect any fireworks considering the grey market signals,” he added.

The company’s Rs 345.6 crore-IPO was sold in the range of Rs 256-270 per share, and received a tepid investor response, barely sailing through between December 12-15.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.1 times while the one reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retailers was subscribed 1.5 and only 40%, respectively.

is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, whereas Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. Shares of the company will be listed at both BSE and NSE.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

