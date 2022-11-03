A Slew of Tech Companies Announce Hiring Freezes and Job Cuts

SAN FRANCISCO — The technology industry’s slowdown came into even sharper relief on Thursday as Amazon publicly said it had paused hiring for its corporate work force and several other technology companies announced job cuts.

Amazon said senior executives this week decided to pause incremental corporate hiring because the economy was “in an uncertain place.” The move added to a freeze from last month when the e-commerce giant halted corporate and technology hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year.

“We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we’re seeing in the economy and the business,” said Beth Galetti, the Amazon executive in charge of human resources, in a note posted internally and on the company’s blog.

At the same time, the ride-hailing service Lyft said that it would cut 13 percent of its employees, or about 650 of its 5,000 workers. Stripe, a payment processing platform, said it would cut 14 percent of its employees, roughly 1,100 jobs.