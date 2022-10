It has been a dizzying and dramatic 24 hours in British politics.

Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as chancellor, less than a day after saying he wasn’t going anywhere.

The Prime Minister Liz Truss replaced him with former health and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss has insisted she will stay on as PM after announcing another U-turn in her government’s tax-cut plan.

Video by Ian Casey