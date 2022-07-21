91 Arrested In Crime Reduction Operation In North Carolina And South Carolina

A crime reduction operation in North Carolina and South Carolina has resulted in the apprehension of more than 91 individuals on charges of homicide, aggravated assault, sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, child abuse, child sexual assault, drug distribution and gun crimes.

The enforcement operation announced today took place between July 5, 2022, and July 15, 2022, in Gaston County in North Carolina and York County in South Carolina, with special emphasis placed on communities within Gastonia, N.C. and Rock Hill, S.C.

Led by the U.S. Marshals Service, “Operation Washout” is a violent crime reduction initiative that brings together federal, state and local law enforcement, and focuses on improving safety in local communities by identifying and removing fugitives, violent criminals, self-identified gang members, sex offenders, drug traffickers, and parole violators.

“Criminal activity impacts the well-being of our communities,” said Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. “I commend the law enforcement agencies that took part in this crime reduction initiative. As we work together to build stronger relationships with our communities, we must hold accountable those who continue to spread violence and pose a threat to our citizens’ safety.”

“Our commitment to strengthen, protect and safeguard our communities is showcased by the collaborative effort of all the agencies involved in this operation,” said Chris Edge, Acting U.S. Marshal of the U.S. Marshals Service in the Western District of North Carolina. “It also serves as a somber reminder that if you commit a crime and think by fleeing the county or state the United States Marshals Service will find you, wherever you hide.”

Partnering agencies included the U.S. Marshals Service in North Carolina and South Carolina and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, the U.S. Probation Office for the Western District of North Carolina, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the Gaston County Police Department, the City of Gastonia Police Department, the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office, the Rock Hill Police Department, the York County Sheriff’s Office, and the York County Solicitor’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today