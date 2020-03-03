8z Real Estate Doubles Down on Hyperlocal Tech with the Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform

DURHAM, N.C. (STL.News) – 8z Real Estate, named the Best Residential Real Estate Agency in Colorado in 2019, is continuing its tradition of using innovation to stay competitive in an ever-changing housing market by implementing the Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform. Adwerx’s automated services have been rolled out to its 15 offices and more than 150 agents, effortlessly maximizing exposure for listings on premium websites and social media in the critical first few days of being on the market.

Technology and hyperlocal solutions have been important ingredients in the secret sauce for 8z. In 2018 the firm was recognized by NAR and Inman for its use of technology to improve their agents’ social media marketing. Last year they launched 8z Offers to ride the swell of iBuying.

“We understand that choosing to sell your home is a big decision, and that finding a skilled and well-equipped realtor is essential to the process,” says Ryan Carter, President of 8z Real Estate. “Part of what makes our agents so capable is that they’re empowered with technology designed to increase their productivity and make them more competitive. The Adwerx Platform automatically creates digital advertising to showcase their listings online where potential home buyers will see them, freeing our agents’ time to focus on serving our clients. ”

The Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform powers digital advertising and makes it easy for both the brokerage and its agents to promote listings by seamlessly integrating through marketing automation; creating ads that are

displayed to the right hyperlocal geographic area

displayed to prospects where they are spending time online

displayed to people who are likely to purchase a home

personalized by the agent as desired

deployed frequently with a photo and details about the property listing

branded and include contact information for the agent

measurable in order to track reach

Ads appear on Facebook, popular mobile apps and premium websites that consumers and potential home buyers visit on a daily basis, including local and national news outlets.

Today’s homeowners expect digital promotion. As a result, when brokerages provide this level of support, they cultivate confidence and peace of mind among home owner clients. Equally, by investing in their agents, firms are better positioned to recruit and retain top performers.

About 8z

8z Real Estate is a real estate brokerage built from the ground up to empower home buyers and sellers with unmatched market data and online tools, combined with the knowledge and expertise of professionals on the ground. Realtors implement a client-centric approach to real estate transactions. Proactive, honest and trustworthy, 8z brokers listen to clients’ needs, address their concerns and deliver customized real estate solutions. Each Realtor specializes in specific neighborhoods throughout Colorado, allowing them to continually grow their knowledge base about the area in which they live and work as well as offer the “inside scoop” on everything local. For more information call 303-543-3083 and visit http://8z.com/.

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 200,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for three consecutive years, as well as received Inc.’s Best Workplaces award. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com. Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns, which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®’ REALTOR Benefits® Program.