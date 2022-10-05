71 IPOs worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore are waiting to hit Dalal Street

After 14 IPOs in the first half of the current financial year, 71 new IPOs are ready to hit Dalal Street soon. Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Navi Technologies, Bikaji Food, and Mobikwik are among the prominent names set to hit the primary market

Presently, 71 companies proposing to raise Rs 1,05,000 crore have Sebi approval. Another 43 companies looking to raise about Rs 70,000 crore are awaiting approval from the market regulator. Out of these 114 companies, 10 are NATCs, looking to raise roughly Rs 35,000 crore.

Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, Prime Database Group, said IPO activity would be impacted by the volatility in the secondary market, mainly because of recessionary fears and rising interest rates. IPO is a once-in-a-lifetime event for a company, and as seen several times in the past, companies would prefer to let their approval lapse rather than launch their IPO in a volatile market.

According to the data available on Prime Database, Archean Chemical, Aadhar Housing Finance, Bharat FIH, Capital Small Finance Bank, Fab India, CMR Green Technologies,

Supply Chain Solutions, and VLCC will be among the other IPOs.

API Holdings, Wellness Forever, TBO Tek, Sanathan Textiles, Puranik Builders, Penna Cement Industries, Keventer Agro and Asianet Satellite Communications are also on the list.

In the first half of the financial year 2022-23, 14 Indian corporates raised Rs 35,456 crore via the IPO route, according to Prime Database. The amount raised was 32 per cent lower than the Rs 51,979 crore raised through 25 IPOs, in the corresponding period of 2021-22. Rs 20,557 crore or 58 per cent of the amount, was raised just in the IPO of

, according to Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, Prime Database Group.

The largest IPO during this period, also the largest Indian IPO ever, was from LIC for Rs 20,557 crore. This was followed by Delhivery (Rs 5,235 crore) and Rainbow Children’s (Rs 1,581 crore). Only 1 of the 14 IPOs (Delhivery) was from a new age technology company (NATC), pointing toward the slowdown in IPOs from this sector. The average deal size was a high Rs 2,533 crore, according to the data.

