7 Best Place To Live In Latvia (2023)

Latvia (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Latvia has almost two million inhabitants and is one of the most popular tourist spots in the world. It is located in the northern part of Europe and borders Estonia, Russia, Belarus, and Lithuania. The country is packed with wondrous natural wonders. If you are looking for a safe gated country near water, then this country is perfect for you. It is almost 500 km off the coast and has tons of beaches and is the ideal place for all beach lovers. This country is home to 12,000 rivers and 3,000 small lakes as well.

If the exciting and fun things in Latvia make you feel like moving to Latvia, then here are the 7 best cities you can consider living in:

1. Riga

If you’re looking for great architecture, then this place is home to 800+ Art Nouveau buildings. You can visit the world’s greatest galleries. The winding streets with cobblestones will give you the feel of the Freedom Monument. You can visit the most popular streets including Alberta, Elizabetes, and Antonijas in addition to Br?v?bas, Terbatas, Barona, and Valdemara.

This city is full of spirit and has great vibes. Riga is also an architectural hub and consists of several art museums like the famous Latvian National Museum of Art, Latvian National Opera and Ballet House, Art Nouveau Museum, and the Latvian Science Academy panoramic platform.

2. Sabile

Sabile is situated at the of Riga in the Abava Valley, Talsi region. This town has a lot of history and is home to the best vineyard in the world. If you want to enjoy the annual wine festival, then this city is perfect for you. The open-air museum at the Pedale Manor has modern art installations and several various cultural events every year.

3. Kuldiga

Kuldiga is located near the Baltic Sea. It is a city that is well-known for its beautiful architecture. The Old Town is near the Kuldiga Castle and was built in the 17th and 18th centuries. Nearby this area you will find the Venta Rapid, which is the world’s widest waterfall. The visitors can also enjoy the sight of fish jumping up in the air.

If you want to enjoy the beach at the Venta River, then you can walk across the waterfall and explore some of the most exciting hiking routes. Numerous restaurants and coffee shops offer some of the most delicious cuisines. It is one of the best cities for all the people who love to enjoy the nightlife.

4. Kandava

Kandava is home to the famous old town center that has an old fort. It was built in the 13th century and has now been reduced to ruins. However, there is a tower that remains intact. It was built in the 14th century and is surrounded by several architectural delights.

The city is built with a lot of concentration of stone buildings. There are a variety of Neo-Gothic townhouses which are a sight not to be missed. You can also visit the Old Town Square which is packed with some of the loveliest cafes and markets.

5. Talsi

Talsi is located in the west and is also called the Town of Nine Hills. It is also home to two lakes and offers a peaceful atmosphere. If you want to enjoy the midsummer celebrations, then this city holds many festivals on the annual basis. You can also enjoy the frequent performances by the Talsi Folklore Group. It is one of the most wonderful places for people who love to enjoy nature.

6. Pavilosta

This is a cozy seaside town on the coast of the Baltic Sea. The small town was built in the late 1800s and was established as a town years ago. It has now become a fishing harbor and has some of the sunniest areas in Latvia. It is worth visiting the small town where you can enjoy eating fresh fish caught by the locals.

7. Cesis

Cesis is the third oldest town in Latvia. It is located in the country’s center and was built in the 13th century. There are several remnants of the original old city. If you love to visit ancient buildings, then this town is home to St John’s Church (13th century) and the ruins of the Livonian Order’s castle. Some of the highlights around this town include the Cesis old town, the “Mala” artist community, Vidzeme concert hall, Raunas Staburags, Kalejala (Blacksmith’s cave), and Cirulisu dabas takas.