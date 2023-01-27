5 Best Place To Live In Slovenia (2023)

Slovenia (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Slovenia is a beautiful country and is packed with the essence of nature. There are lush mountains, green forests, and beautiful rivers all over the country. The lively country has a lot of other things to offer other than the beautiful scenery. Many beautiful cities in Slovenia offer a lot of special things.

All the cities in Slovenia are rich in culture, cuisine, and architecture. There are some major differences between the cities so it can be difficult to choose the most suitable one. Some of the cities are bustling with a lively environment while some offer a lot of calmness and soothing sight of mountains.

5 Best Places To Live In Slovenia

Slovenia is packed with picturesque landscapes and friendly people. The cities in the country are home to nature, love and so many other attractions. Many places are perfect for anyone looking to find a nice place to live in Slovenia. Here are the top five best cities to live in Slovenia.

1.Ljubljana

Ljubljana is a beautiful city and is surrounded by green mountains. The deep blue river flows all over the city. Ljubljana Dragon Bridge is one of the most famous spots in the city. It is decorated with four majestic and fascinating dragon statues. This city is famous for its Ljubljana Castle. It also has a magnificent tower that stands apart from the city. The top of the castle, allows the visitors to get a good look at various sites in the city.

If you have a love for art, then you must visit Metelkova. This art city is the perfect place for people who want to explore the heartbeat of Ljubljana. The artistic street artworks and the dance clubs keep the night alive. If you are a food lover, then you can find many Barbeque and cocktail restaurants all over the city. The accommodation prices are not that high in the city. This makes it one of the ideal spots for people moving from another country.

2. Bled

The city in Slovenia is famous for having one of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lake Bled is a small and little city of medieval. The gothic, culture and art will keep you awed all through your trip. If you want to live in a city rich in culture and heritage, then Bled is the best place for you to live in Slovenia. It has plenty of renaissance buildings. The streets are filled with some of the most awesome coffee shops and restaurants.

Don’t miss trying out the sumptuous local desert while you are in the city. The Bled Cake is a famous delight that is considered the special dessert of the city. It is a creamy cake made from rum and lemon rind. If you are planning to find the most comfortable and traditional homes, then then you look for your dream home in Bled. Many localities are situated only a few meters from the lake.

3. Maribor

Maribor is the second-largest city in Slovenia. The city has a spark and beauty and will attract you the moment you arrive. The renaissance art and the sparkling wines make it one of the best cities to find your new home. Maribor is one of the most popular ancient cities in Europe. It is home to the oldest grapevine in the world. Many old vine houses in Maribor comprise 440 years old plants for wine production. Many luxury residential areas will allow you to find a luxurious and comfortable home.

4. Bovec

Bovec is a small town that is located at the end of the Triglav National Park. The town has great views as it is surrounded by the rugged Slovenian mountains. If you are an outdoor sports lover, then Bovec is the perfect place to live.

You can enjoy sports such as: rafting down the Soca valley, cliff jumping, hiking in the Vrije Waterfall, and so much more. The spring in the green hills of Bovec makes it an ideal time for all those people moving to Bovec.

5. Kranjska Gora

Kranjska Gora is an alpine winter resort. It is also one of the best skiing spots in Europe. Kranjska Gora is home to the Russian chapel. It was constructed by World War 1 prisoner. It is the best place for tourists looking to spend some quality time in Slovenia. It is a beautiful small town that offers a lot of activities. You can swim in Lake Jasna, and find many affordable apartments around the area.