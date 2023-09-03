ZipClinic Urgent Care added to STL.Directory

ZipClinic Urgent Care has been added to STL.Directory to recognize their special care abilities.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) STL.Directory added this single urgent care facility to their directory based on the editor-in-chief’s personal experience.

He visits Mercy ER, Barnes ER, and another competing urgent care facility in Creve Coeur, Missouri. To describe these experiences as miserable is an understatement.

Having lost hope that anybody cared enough to listen or respond to the care needs, he drove into this facility to be met with immediate care by people with knowledge and provided a comprehensive care plan within 45 minutes for $88.00.

Based on our research, ZipCare Urgent Care has a single location in Maryland Heights, but it is worth the drive.

They treat you with respect and act like they care, but it is not an act. You can’t fake concern and compassion.

The only thing I experienced at the ER was dehumanizing treatment by professionals who don’t care if you don’t want to listen to them. They are the professionals. They will not listen to you; only you should listen to them. I spent over 10 hours at Mercy ER and was refused access to water to take pain pills.

For urgent care, ZipClinic Urgent Care is my choice.