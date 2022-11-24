ZIM Laboratories to list on NSE on Friday

Drug delivery solution provider on Wednesday said it is planning to get listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on November 25. ZIM Laboratories, already listed on the BSE since June 2018, will now extend its listing to the NSE, the company said in a statement.

As of date, the company said, it has provided over 85 per cent return to its investors from the listing price.

According to the September 2022 shareholding pattern available with the BSE, the company’s promoters own a 33.26 per cent stake in the firm, of which, Dr Anwar Daud, Chairman and Managing Director, holds a 27.37 per cent stake and Mathew Cyriac, Executive Chairman, Florintree Advisors, as an investor owns 21.86 per cent.

ZIM Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company, focused on providing innovative drug delivery solutions that provide patient convenience and adherence to drug treatment.