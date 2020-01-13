Zillow Offers Expands in Arizona, Now Available In Tucson

SEATTLE and TUCSON, Ariz. (STL.News) – There’s a new option for homeowners who are looking to sell their Tucson homes but want to avoid the hassles of repairs and open houses. Starting today, homeowners can sell their homes directly to Zillow through Zillow Offers. The service is also available across Maricopa County in the Metro Phoenix area, where Zillow Offers first launched in April 2018.

Selling a home is a stressful process, whether it’s handling preparing a home for sale – making repairs, cleaning, and staging – or leaving the house for showings and open houses. By selling through Zillow Offers, sellers can avoid those hassles and focus on moving on to their new home. They have the peace of mind of knowing when the sale will close, and exactly how much money they will get in net proceeds.

Requesting a Zillow offer is free and comes with no obligations. Interested homeowners submit their address on the Zillow website or mobile app, answer a few basic questions about their home, and if eligible, receive a preliminary cash offer within about 48 hours. If the homeowner wants to continue with the offer, Zillow will perform a free, in-home evaluation. Zillow has dedicated support from English- and Spanish-speaking representatives to help sellers through the process.

Sellers who accept their Zillow offer can choose the close date that best fits their schedule, between seven and 90 days out. Nearly two-thirds of sellers are trying to buy a home at the same time1, so the ability to control the timing of the sale can significantly ease the stress of navigating the two transactions.

“There are so many stressful aspects of selling a home today, and we are giving sellers a different way to sell to avoid those,” said Zillow President Jeremy Wacksman. “With home shopping season just around the corner, Tucson homeowners can now shop confidently for a new home without worrying about how they will sell their current home.”

After buying a home, Zillow works with local contractors to make any necessary repairs to prepare the home for sale. These projects may include a fresh coat of paint, HVAC repairs or basic landscaping.

As Zillow works to build a seamless real estate transaction, Zillow’s owned affiliate lender Zillow Home Loans can make it simpler for buyers and sellers to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase.

Tucson is the 23rd market where Zillow Offers is available2. Zillow has also announced plans to bring Zillow Offers to Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Fla. and Oklahoma City in 2020.

A local broker represents Zillow in each Zillow Offers transaction. Home sellers who request a Zillow offer but decide to sell their home traditionally instead can be connected with a local real estate agent to represent them in the sale.

Zillow

Zillow® is transforming how people buy, sell, rent and finance homes by creating seamless real estate transactions for today’s on-demand consumer. Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace and a trusted source for data, inspiration and knowledge among both consumers and real estate professionals.

Zillow’s proprietary data, technology and industry partnerships put Zillow at nearly every major point of the home shopping experience, helping consumers search for and get into their new home faster. Zillow now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers®, which provides a new, hassle-free way to buy and sell eligible homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow’s affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Zillow Premier Agent instantly connects buyers and sellers with its network of real estate professionals to help guide them through the home shopping process. For renters, Zillow’s innovations are streamlining the way people search, tour, apply and pay rent for leased properties.

In addition to Zillow.com, Zillow operates the most popular suite of mobile real estate apps, with more than two dozen apps across all major platforms. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG) and headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow and Zillow Offers are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc.

1 According to the 2019 Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trends Report

2 Zillow Offers is currently available in Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Charlotte, N.C., Colorado Springs, Colo., Dallas, Denver, Fort Collins, Colo., Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Tenn., Orlando, Fla., Phoenix, Portland, Ore., Raleigh, N.C., Riverside, Calif., Sacramento, Calif., San Antonio, San Diego, Tampa, Fla. and Tucson, Ariz.