Youngstown man Terron Jones indicted for using and discharging a firearm during string of armed robberies

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman announced that a federal grand jury sitting in Cleveland has returned a 10-count indictment charging Terron Jones, 21, of Youngstown with five counts of interference with commerce by means of robbery, four counts of using or carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and one count of using or carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to the indictment, from May 2020 through June 2020, the defendant is accused of using a firearm, threatening force and obtaining monies in the custody, possession and presence of serval Youngstown area businesses. In addition, the indictment alleges that on or about May 23, 2020, Jones used, carried, and discharged a firearm during one of these robberies.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Each defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after a review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense, and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum, and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Youngstown Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Yasmine Makridis.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE