Wonton King Open as Olive Boulevard Construction Continues

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – October 28, 2026 (STL.News) Motorists traveling along Olive Boulevard in University City may notice construction barriers, torn-up pavement, and temporarily closed driveways near Wonton King Chinese Restaurant. Although the construction activity may lead passing drivers to believe the restaurant is closed, the business remains open and accessible.

Wonton King, located at 8116 Olive Boulevard, continues operating while sidewalk, curb, and driveway improvements take place along the commercial corridor. Several entrances to the property’s parking area are temporarily blocked, but one access point remains open.

The situation highlights a familiar challenge for neighborhood businesses: maintaining customer traffic while public infrastructure projects temporarily disrupt normal access.

The construction is intended to improve roadway and pedestrian conditions, not permanently restrict business operations. Once completed, the improvements should provide a more attractive and functional environment for motorists, pedestrians, and businesses along Olive Boulevard.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to be patient, use the remaining open driveway, and continue supporting the restaurants and other businesses affected by the construction.

Construction Barriers Do Not Mean Wonton King Is Closed

Wonton King’s immediate concern is visibility and customer access.

When motorists encounter multiple blocked entrances, construction equipment, orange barrels, and partially reconstructed sidewalks, they may assume a business is temporarily closed or inaccessible.

That assumption would be incorrect for Wonton King.

The restaurant remains open, and customers can reach the property through an entrance left accessible during construction.

Drivers should follow temporary traffic arrangements and look carefully for the available driveway rather than trying to enter through a blocked access point.

Because construction work can progress from one section of a property to another, the location of accessible entrances may change. Customers unsure about access can contact the restaurant directly at 314-567-9997.

This temporary inconvenience matters most for businesses that depend on customers arriving by automobile.

Unlike establishments with large parking structures or multiple surrounding streets, restaurants along busy commercial corridors often rely on a limited number of driveways connecting their parking lots to the main roadway.

When construction affects those entrances, even briefly, the interruption can create confusion.

For Wonton King, the immediate priority is ensuring customers understand the restaurant has not closed.

St. Louis County Infrastructure Project Targets Olive Boulevard

The construction comes as St. Louis County advances improvements along Olive Boulevard, including work designed to modernize pedestrian facilities and address deteriorated roadway infrastructure.

County transportation planning records identify Olive Boulevard Project AR-1822, covering the corridor between Ferguson Avenue and Skinker Boulevard.

The project includes pavement resurfacing and improvements to pedestrian accessibility.

Publicly available county records also describe planned curb ramp upgrades, bicycle lane improvements, and traffic signal work at Kingsland Avenue.

The project received attention during the December 16, 2025, St. Louis County Council meeting, when county officials considered a proposed construction contract with Lamke Trenching & Excavating Inc.

The recommended contract amount was $1,630,521.08, with an additional allowance for potential change orders.

The project supported broader county transportation and community development objectives, including improvements intended to make commercial corridors more accessible and functional.

St. Louis County’s published project materials identify 2026 as the construction year.

Although those records establish the broader improvement program, they do not specify the precise date when the sidewalk and driveway work immediately outside Wonton King will be completed.

That distinction matters because construction schedules vary by location, weather, site conditions, and work sequence.

For motorists and nearby businesses, the most immediate issue is not the overall project schedule but the day-to-day availability of safe entrances and parking.

Damaged Entrances and Potholes Made Improvements Necessary

The construction also addresses a longstanding concern familiar to people who regularly visit commercial properties along Olive Boulevard: deteriorated pavement and damaged entrances.

Before the current reconstruction activity, some entrances serving the Wonton King property had substantial potholes and uneven pavement.

Those conditions made it uncomfortable for motorists entering or leaving the parking area.

Damaged pavement is more than a cosmetic concern.

Potholes can make drivers slow abruptly, maneuver around deteriorated sections, or hit uneven surfaces when turning from a busy roadway.

For restaurants, entrance condition can also shape the first impression customers get when visiting a property.

A smooth driveway and well-maintained curb area make a commercial location easier to approach and more inviting.

Reconstructing deteriorated entrances lets you correct problems that routine patching may not address.

New concrete, improved transitions between roadway and driveway surfaces, and repaired curbs can improve the customer experience.

The finished improvements should also enhance the surrounding commercial area.

While construction creates a temporary inconvenience, the long-term result could be considerably more attractive than the damaged pavement that preceded it.

The exact final condition of each entrance will depend on the completed construction work.

Pedestrian Accessibility Is an Important Part of the Project

Beyond improving Olive Boulevard’s appearance, the county’s planned infrastructure work includes pedestrian accessibility upgrades.

Sidewalks and curb ramps are key components of an urban transportation network, especially in established commercial districts where buildings, parking lots, and roadways have developed over decades.

Older sidewalks may have uneven surfaces, deteriorated concrete, or curb transitions that do not meet modern accessibility standards.

Reconstruction provides an opportunity to address those conditions.

Properly designed curb ramps help pedestrians move between sidewalks and street crossings. They are especially important for people using wheelchairs, walkers, and other mobility devices.

Accessible pedestrian facilities also benefit parents pushing strollers, delivery workers, and other people navigating the commercial corridor.

The Olive Boulevard improvements reflect a broader recognition that roadways serve more than automobiles.

A functioning commercial district must accommodate vehicles, pedestrians, deliveries, and the businesses operating along the street.

When completed, the work should contribute to a more usable public environment.

That improvement can benefit restaurants and other businesses that rely on customers being able to reach their properties conveniently.

Construction Creates Special Challenges for Local Restaurants

Public construction projects often produce benefits that extend well beyond the immediate work zone.

However, the businesses located along those projects may experience the greatest short-term disruption.

Restaurants are particularly sensitive to changes in access.

A customer deciding where to eat may choose another establishment if a parking lot seems hard to enter, even if the restaurant remains open.

The decision may have nothing to do with food quality, pricing, or service.

Instead, it may depend entirely on how the construction area looks.

That is why clear communication about business access is important.

When customers know a restaurant remains open and understand where to enter, they are better equipped to continue visiting during construction.

For independently operated restaurants, regular customers can provide important stability during periods of disruption.

Repeat visits, carryout orders, and recommendations to friends and family can help businesses maintain activity while construction crews complete their work.

The broader community also benefits when established businesses successfully navigate temporary infrastructure challenges.

Restaurants support employment, neighborhood identity, and the economic activity that keeps commercial corridors viable.

Supporting those establishments during construction helps preserve the business community that the improvements are ultimately intended to serve.

Wonton King Has an Established Presence in University City

Wonton King is an established Chinese restaurant serving the St. Louis region from its Olive Boulevard location.

The restaurant is known for Hong Kong-style Chinese cuisine and dim sum.

Its menu includes soups, appetizers, fried rice, noodle dishes, seafood, pork, beef, chicken, and other Chinese specialties.

Wonton King also offers carryout and catering services, giving customers several ways to keep supporting the restaurant during construction.

Diners who prefer not to navigate the work zone may save time by ordering ahead.

However, customers picking up orders should still confirm the available entrance before arriving.

The restaurant’s longstanding presence along Olive Boulevard makes the current construction situation especially relevant to residents who regularly dine in University City.

Many neighborhood restaurants depend on familiarity and convenience.

Customers know where the restaurant is, recognize its signage, and are used to entering through the same driveway.

When construction temporarily changes that routine, communication becomes essential.

A blocked driveway does not mean a closed restaurant.

It simply means customers may need to adjust how they reach the property until the improvements are finished.

Drivers Should Watch for the Remaining Open Entrance

Motorists planning to visit Wonton King should exercise extra caution while construction continues.

Temporary barriers may block several entrances, so identify the remaining accessible driveway.

Drivers should avoid crossing construction barriers or entering areas where pavement has been removed.

They should also watch for workers, equipment, and other vehicles maneuvering around the work zone.

Allowing a few extra minutes to arrive can reduce confusion and unnecessary traffic movements.

Customers should not assume that the first blocked driveway they encounter is the only entrance to the property.

Instead, they should look for the open access point and follow any posted temporary directions.

Anyone who cannot locate the entrance should contact the restaurant rather than attempting to drive through an active construction area.

These precautions can help protect workers and motorists while allowing the restaurant to continue serving customers.

Community Patience Can Make a Difference

The Olive Boulevard project presents an opportunity to improve an established commercial corridor while also demonstrating the importance of community support for local businesses.

Construction barriers, concrete work, and temporarily restricted entrances are visible reminders of the work underway.

They are not indications that the businesses behind those barriers have stopped operating.

For Wonton King, that distinction matters.

The restaurant remains open, customers can still reach the property, and the infrastructure improvements are expected to leave the area in better condition than before construction began.

The substantial potholes and deteriorated pavement previously affecting some entrances underscore the value of completing the work properly.

Once the reconstruction is finished, customers should benefit from improved access surfaces and a more attractive streetscape.

Until then, residents can help by being patient and continuing to support businesses along Olive Boulevard.

A temporary inconvenience shouldn’t be a reason to abandon a favorite neighborhood restaurant.

Wonton King Restaurant Information

Wonton King is located at 8116 Olive Boulevard, University City, Missouri 63130.

Customers may contact the restaurant at 314-567-9997 or visit https://asianfoodstl.com/ for restaurant information.

The restaurant offers Chinese cuisine, dine-in service, carryout, and catering.

Wonton King remains open during the nearby construction. At least one parking lot entrance remains accessible, although customers should watch for changing construction conditions.

The exact completion date for the work immediately affecting the restaurant’s entrances has not been independently confirmed.

Olive Boulevard’s Future Depends on Infrastructure and Local Businesses

The long-term value of the Olive Boulevard improvements will ultimately be measured by more than new concrete and repaired pavement.

Successful infrastructure projects should improve accessibility, strengthen the appearance of commercial districts, and make it easier for residents and visitors to use neighborhood businesses.

That outcome depends partly on maintaining a healthy business community throughout construction.

Restaurants such as Wonton King are part of University City’s economic and social fabric.

Their continued operation during roadway improvements helps preserve the activity that makes commercial corridors valuable.

Construction may temporarily change how customers enter a parking lot, but it does not change the importance of the businesses serving the neighborhood.

As crews continue working along Olive Boulevard, the message for residents is straightforward: remain cautious around construction zones, allow extra time when visiting affected businesses, and continue supporting local establishments.

Wonton King customers do not need to mistake construction barriers for a business closure.

Wonton King is open, access remains available, and the improvements are intended to create a better Olive Boulevard for the community.

Sources: St. Louis County Transportation and Public Works project AR-1822 planning records; St. Louis County Council agenda dated December 16, 2025; Missouri Department of Transportation construction project records; Wonton King restaurant information and online ordering listings; and firsthand observations of construction conditions and available parking lot access reported to STL.News.

St. Louis Restaurant Review also covered this story.