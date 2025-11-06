Wonton King: St. Louis’ Premier Destination for Authentic Hong Kong-Style Cuisine and Corporate Catering

(STL.News) For decades, Wonton King has stood as a beloved culinary landmark in the St. Louis region—an enduring symbol of authenticity, flavor, and community. Known for its award-winning Hong Kong-style Chinese cuisine, Wonton King has built a loyal following that spans generations. From its elegant dining room to its efficient take-out and delivery options through eOrderSTL, the restaurant continues to deliver excellence with every meal.

Today, as businesses and families across the region prepare for the holiday season, Wonton King is stepping further into the spotlight as the premier Chinese catering company in the St. Louis area, proudly serving some of the region’s most recognized and respected names—universities, hospitals, publicly traded corporations, and private enterprises alike.

A Legacy of Excellence in Authentic Hong Kong Cuisine

Wonton King’s roots stretch deep into the heart of St. Louis dining culture. Since opening its doors decades ago, the restaurant has consistently offered traditional Hong Kong-inspired dishes prepared by chefs with years of experience and passion for preserving true Cantonese flavors. Every dish is crafted using fresh ingredients, precise techniques, and recipes that honor generations of culinary mastery.

The restaurant’s signature dishes—such as its delicate hand-wrapped wontons, savory roasted duck, rich noodle soups, and stir-fried specialties—reflect a deep respect for the art of Chinese cooking. Each plate that leaves the kitchen tells a story: one of tradition, authenticity, and commitment to quality.

This dedication to excellence has earned Wonton King a place among the most trusted and admired Asian restaurants in the region, attracting diners from every corner of the metropolitan area.

Multiple Ways to Experience Wonton King

In an era where convenience and quality are equally important, Wonton King has embraced both. Customers can dine in and enjoy the elegant, welcoming atmosphere that has become a hallmark of the restaurant—or call ahead for pickup and enjoy their favorite meals at home or the office.

Recognizing the growing demand for online convenience, Wonton King proudly partners with eOrderSTL, a St. Louis-based online ordering platform that connects local restaurants with local diners. Through eOrderSTL, customers can browse the full menu, place online orders, and arrange for delivery directly to their door—ensuring that authentic Hong Kong-style cuisine is never more than a few clicks away.

This partnership reflects Wonton King’s commitment to serving its community efficiently while supporting local innovation in the restaurant industry. By using eOrderSTL, customers help keep their dollars circulating within the local economy while enjoying the convenience of modern, tech-enabled service.

Catering for Every Occasion: From Boardrooms to Banquets

In late 2024, Wonton King expanded its service offerings by joining EZCater, the nation’s leading online catering marketplace. This move opened a new chapter in the restaurant’s storied history, allowing businesses and private customers to order catering directly online for delivery to offices, events, and special gatherings. ezCater gives Wonton King a 4.7 Star rating.

Whether you’re planning a corporate luncheon, holiday party, university event, or private celebration, Wonton King’s catering service ensures that every occasion is memorable. Their extensive menu offers something for everyone—from light appetizers and dim sum favorites to full-course meals featuring meat, seafood, and vegetarian options.

Each dish is carefully prepared for freshness, flavor, and presentation, ensuring that every catering order reflects the same level of quality that guests enjoy when dining in person.

Wonton King’s reputation for punctuality, professionalism, and consistency has made it a go-to choice for organizations throughout the region. Hospitals, universities, and major corporations rely on the restaurant for catered meals that impress guests and employees alike.

Trusted by St. Louis’ Leading Institutions

Few restaurants can claim the level of professional trust that Wonton King enjoys. Today, the restaurant proudly serves many of the region’s most respected companies and institutions, including:

Major universities and educational institutions , which count on Wonton King to deliver nutritious, flavorful meals for staff gatherings and student events.

, which count on Wonton King to deliver nutritious, flavorful meals for staff gatherings and student events. Prominent hospitals and healthcare organizations , which rely on Wonton King’s commitment to quality and reliability for medical conferences and appreciation luncheons.

, which rely on Wonton King’s commitment to quality and reliability for medical conferences and appreciation luncheons. Publicly traded corporations headquartered in the St. Louis area that turn to Wonton King for executive meetings, team celebrations, and company-wide events.

This level of trust and partnership has been built over time—earned through years of consistent service, impeccable food quality, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

The Perfect Choice for the Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, demand for professional catering is at its peak—and Wonton King stands ready to deliver. Whether you’re hosting an intimate family gathering or a large corporate celebration, the restaurant offers customizable catering packages to meet every need and budget.

From festive buffets featuring roasted meats and noodles to light lunches and appetizers for office parties, no catering job is too small or too large. The team’s experience and attention to detail ensure that every order arrives fresh, on time, and ready to impress.

For event planners and business managers looking to simplify the process, placing an order through EZCater.com makes it fast and effortless. Customers can browse menu options, schedule delivery, and manage event details all from one easy-to-use platform—giving them more time to focus on what matters most: their guests.

A Commitment to Community and Quality

Wonton King is more than a restaurant—it’s a cornerstone of the St. Louis dining scene and a proud supporter of local community growth. The team’s dedication extends beyond the kitchen, fostering long-term relationships with customers, local suppliers, and partner platforms like eOrderSTL.

Their business philosophy is simple: serve exceptional food, treat customers like family, and never compromise on quality. This approach has earned Wonton King not only awards but also the loyalty of countless satisfied patrons who return time and again for the restaurant’s signature flavors and welcoming atmosphere.

Why Choose Wonton King for Your Next Event?

When selecting a catering partner, businesses and event planners seek reliability, quality, and value—three principles that Wonton King delivers in abundance. Here’s why St. Louis continues to choose them as the region’s top Chinese caterer:

Authenticity You Can Taste – Every dish reflects true Hong Kong craftsmanship, from wok-fried classics to aromatic soups and sauces made from scratch. Professional Service – Wonton King’s catering team ensures seamless communication, on-time delivery, and flawless presentation. Flexible Menu Options – Whether serving ten people or two hundred, the restaurant offers scalable catering menus that fit any event size or dietary preference. Trusted by Top Institutions – Their proven track record with respected companies and organizations underscores their dependability and culinary excellence. Local and Convenient – With both eOrderSTL and EZCater integrations, customers can place orders quickly and easily.

Looking Ahead: Tradition Meets Innovation

As Wonton King moves forward, it continues to blend traditional Chinese culinary heritage with modern digital convenience. The restaurant’s embrace of platforms like eOrderSTL and EZCater exemplifies how time-honored institutions can evolve without losing their identity.

That balance—between preserving authenticity and embracing progress—is what makes Wonton King a model of success in St. Louis’ competitive restaurant landscape.

Plan Your Next Catering Event Today

With the busy holiday season upon us, there’s never been a better time to experience why Wonton King is St. Louis’ most trusted name in Chinese catering. Whether you’re organizing a corporate luncheon, family party, or special event, Wonton King is ready to deliver the same authentic flavor and professionalism that have defined its decades-long legacy.

Visit https://asianfoodstl.com/ or place your catering order directly through EZCater.com today. No event is too large or too small—the Wonton King team is prepared to make your occasion unforgettable.

For St. Louis businesses, institutions, and families seeking authentic Hong Kong-style cuisine prepared with care, passion, and precision, Wonton King remains the premier destination—both at the table and beyond it.

Wonton King: Authentic Hong Kong flavor. Local pride. Unmatched catering excellence.

