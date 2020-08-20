Wisconsin Man Caleb Durr Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Child

(STL.News) – A man who sexually exploited a child pled guilty today in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

Caleb Durr, age 19, from Hazel Green, Wisconsin, was convicted of one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Testimony from the plea hearing and an earlier detention hearing established that, in 2019, Durr used an iPhone to produce sexually explicit images of an eight-year-old girl in Dubuque.

Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Durr remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Durr faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, $55,100 in special assessments, and supervised release for 5 years to life following any imprisonment.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Dubuque Police Department, the Waterloo Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE