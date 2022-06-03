Wisconsin Governor Evers Appoints Lisa McDougal

Gov. Evers Appoints Lisa McDougal to the Richland County Circuit Court

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Gov. Tony Evers announced his appointment of Lisa McDougal to the Richland County Circuit Court. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by Judge Andrew Sharp’s retirement. McDougal will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

“Lisa McDougal is a well-respected attorney throughout southwestern Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “Her extensive experience, a commitment to the ideals of the law, and dedication to the community will make her a great judge for the people of Richland County.”

McDougal has practiced law in Southern Wisconsin for the past 16 years. She opened her own general practice law office in 2005, representing clients in criminal, family, probate, estate, and post-conviction matters. In 2011, she joined the State Public Defender’s Office, with Richland County as her primary assignment. Since 2018 she has been the local attorney manager of the Lancaster Office, overseeing daily operations and attorney appointments for four counties. She also has extensive experience working with treatment courts, and helped implement the Richland County Sobriety Court.

“The citizens of Richland County can be assured that Governor Evers has made an excellent choice in Ms. McDougal,” said retired Richland County Judge Andrew Sharp. “She’s always been a knowledgeable, hard-working advocate for her clients. I believe she will show that same dedication in working to achieve justice as our next judge.”

“The first Chief Justice of Singapore once summarized the necessary qualifications of a good judge as having a burning desire to be fair and impartial, the courage to uphold the law and strike down injustice, compassion coupled with the understanding of human frailties, and the love of the law,” said Richland County District Attorney Jennifer Harper. “Attorney Lisa McDougal understands the essence of these qualities and I’m confident she will embody them as she takes the bench as Richland County’s next Circuit Court Judge.”

McDougal is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the University of Wisconsin Law School. She has been an active member of the Iowa, Grant, and Richland County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committees, the Wisconsin Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and both the Iowa and Richland County Bar Associations.

“It is with great honor and gratitude that I accept the appointment by Governor Evers to serve as judge in Richland County,” said McDougal. “I am committed to upholding the rule of law and assuring justice for all by approaching each case that comes before me with integrity, fairness, and impartiality.”

An online version of this release is available here.