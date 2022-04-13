Wisconsin Governor Evers Appoints Eric Sparr

Gov. Evers Appoints Eric Sparr as Winnebago County District Attorney

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Gov. Tony Evers announced his appointment of Eric Sparr to serve as Winnebago County District Attorney. The appointment fills the vacancy being created by District Attorney Christian A. Gossett’s resignation, effective May 7, 2022. Sparr will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

“Eric Sparr is a skilled prosecutor with strong ties to the local community,” said Gov. Evers. “In addition to his roots in the Oshkosh area, he has great experience implementing evidence-based practices and working collaboratively with law enforcement and partner organizations. He will make an excellent district attorney for the people of Winnebago County.”

Sparr has worked in the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office since 2005, first as an assistant district attorney and, since 2020, as the deputy district attorney. He has prosecuted a wide variety of cases, including domestic violence, sexual assault, drug crimes, property crimes, and homicides. Additionally, he has helped develop programming aimed at reducing recidivism and substance use disorders, including securing grant funding to initiate a misdemeanor drug diversion program.

“I would like to thank Governor Evers for appointing Deputy District Attorney Eric Sparr for the position of Winnebago County District Attorney,” said current Winnebago County District Attorney Gossett. “Not only was I pleased to recommend Deputy District Attorney Sparr, I was happy to see the unanimous support within the office and tremendous support within the community and our criminal justice partners for his appointment.”

Sparr grew up in Oshkosh and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin Law School. He is active in a number of professional and community organizations, including serving as a board member for the Rotary Club of Oshkosh and the Day by Day Warming Shelter.

“I am honored to accept the Winnebago County District Attorney appointment and am grateful to Governor Evers and his office for their consideration,” said Sparr. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with our excellent law enforcement agencies. I appreciate the foundation that has been established in the District Attorney’s Office and will keep advancing our collaborations with our numerous community partners. I frequently describe, with emotion and great pride, my feelings about this office, how it functions, and what it means to me. I care tremendously about the office, our legal community, and the community as a whole, and I am eager to put that passion to work in a new role.”

