Winchester: Lamont Antoine Sentenced for ‘Molly’ Distribution

Winchester Man, Lamont Antoine Parson Sentenced to Prison Time for ‘Molly’ Distribution

A Winchester, Virginia man, who distributed Eutylone, commonly marketed by drug dealers as “Molly” or “Ecstasy” was sentenced last week to 72 months in federal prison.

Lamont Antoine Parson, 40, pled guilty in November 2021 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute Eutylone and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute Eutylone.

Eutylone emerged on the United States’ illicit drug market in 2014, reports of its abuse have sharply increased since 2018. The Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Division reports that Eutylone is being falsely marketed by drug dealers as MDMA (“Ecstasy” or “Molly”) and has been distributed under the street names of “Red Bull” and “Blue Playboy,” among others.

Beginning in January 2020, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted multiple controlled drug buys from Parson and his uncle, Gregory McKinley Frye. On February 6, 2020, law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant at the Winchester, Virginia apartment occupied by Frye and Parson and recovered over three kilograms of Eutylone, a 9mm pistol, and a digital scale.

Frye pled guilty in November 2021 to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute Eutylone and two counts of distribution of Eutylone. He is scheduled to be sentenced later this year.

The Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force (comprised of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, the Luray Police Department, the Front Royal Police Department, the Strasburg Police Department, the Winchester Police Department, and the Virginia State Police) investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald M. Huber is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today